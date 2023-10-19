Beijing-based Institute of Finance and Sustainability (IFS) has launched a global initiative on sustainable finance capacity building for emerging markets and developing economies.

The Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI), launched at the Belt & Road Forum in Beijing, aims to provide learning programmes to support countries developing sustainable finance in the ASEAN, Central Asian, African, Middle East, and Latin American regions.

CASI will be formally launched at COP28 in Dubai in early December. The alliance will be operational in early next year.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.