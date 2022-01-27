PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health, has opened a new commercial office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The decision follows years of growing sales of Zimmer Biomet’s advanced technologies, surgical robotics and implants to hospitals and clinics in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).
Zimmer Biomet’s new office was opened in the same week that the company showcased its industry-leading technologies during the Arab Health 2022 tradeshow at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
“This region has one of the most highly enabled digital populations. We are partnering with hospitals, clinics and health authorities to help them to benefit from Zimmer Biomet’s technology and data to improve efficiency and patient outcomes,” said Erik Antos, Vice President of Emerging Markets, Zimmer Biomet.
The Dubai office will be led by Farah Hamdan, who joined Zimmer Biomet in January 2022 as General Manager for MENAT. Farah brings more than 17 years of experience in healthcare and is responsible for partnering with customers to enhance the quality of care they provide to patients.
“We’re increasing our reach and investment across the region. This means we can partner with even more customers to meet the increasing expectations of patients for personal and connected digital experiences and deliver data-driven insights so they can also improve their efficiency,” Hamdan said.
The opening of Zimmer Biomet’s Dubai office demonstrates the company’s commitment to helping customers maintain momentum during a transformative period in healthcare, and to alleviating pain and improving quality of life for people around the world.
The MENAT region is an important customer base for Zimmer Biomet, with a significant uptick in interest and adoption of its healthcare technologies over the past 10 years.
About the Company
Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.
With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.
