Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, continues to cement its presence across the Middle East with the opening of the 237-room Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat hotel in Mirbat, Oman. The hotel marks Wyndham’s continued growth in the leisure segment, as well as the first in collaboration with Dhofar Tourism Company one of the largest and most diversified developers of sustainable towns in Oman.

Expected to open later this month, Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat is located oceanfront in Mirbat, and a short drive away from Salalah, the third largest city in the Sultanate of Oman and the capital city of the Dhofar Province. Mirbat is a culturally rich up-and-coming tourist destination, known for its white sand beaches and natural beauty. Guests of the hotel can enjoy oceanic views and leisure activities including water sports, a spa and kids club.

The opening of Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat marks Wyndham’s fourth hotel in Oman and second under the Wyndham Garden brand. These openings in Oman are part of the Company’s strategic growth plans for the Middle East and Africa region, which include the addition of 23 new properties by 2023.

Panos Loupasis, Vice President Development, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat, offers fantastic accommodations for both regional and international travellers who wish to experience the picturesque beauty of Mirbat. With the opening of this hotel, we look forward to further supporting the city’s development as a global holiday destination - as well as continuing to support Oman’s ambitious 2040 tourism plans to revitalise travel in the country and double the number of tourists. We are excited to open our first hotel in this unique city, an important milestone that will see us further bolster our presence in the Sultanate.”

Ahmed Yousuf Alawi Abdullah Al Ibrahim, Chairman, Dhofar Tourism Company said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on the opening of the Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat. This opening is a reflection of our unique and sustainable development plans to foster tourism across Oman. Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat supports our mission to create further long-term value for the tourism, real estate and leisure sectors and we look forward to delivering an engaging and positive experience for all our guests.”

Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat borders pristine white sandy beaches and offers modern rooms and boasts state-of-the-art leisure facilities for guests including on-site restaurants, a spa, outdoor pool, a fitness centre, as well as additional sports facilities. For guests travelling with children the property also offers the convience of a kids club. Business travellers can utilise the property’s three spacious corporate meeting rooms which have the combined capacity to host over 500 people. In addition, Wyndham Garden Salalah Mirbat offers complimentary parking and a shuttle service to Salalah Airport.

Wyndham hotels in Oman and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards, the world’s most generous hotel rewards programme with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

