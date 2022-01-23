London-based Smart Respiratory is set to showcase the world's first truly integrated 'smart'​ peak flow meter, which allows patients to conveniently manage their asthma, at Arab Health 2022.

Smart Peak Flow is a revolutionary, compact digital peak flow meter device which connects to a smartphone with a headphone jack and wireless connection, enabling patients to measure, track and share their readings with the help of the Smart Peak Flow mobile app – the most downloaded respiratory management app in the UK.

90% of asthmatics do not follow the standard advice given by doctors to track their peak flow, which is the gold standard of asthma management. The breakthrough AI technology allows short-term and statistical medium-term lung function prediction, presenting the world’s first CompEx prediction of asthma exacerbations, which require urgent action by both patient and physician in order to prevent serious outcomes such as hospitalisation.

The device has been shown to reduce hospital re-admission rate from the current 55%. The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for telemedicine and the Smart Peak Flow allows patients the opportunity to self-monitor variable asthma-related outcomes. For clinicians, the device provides access to regular peak flow readings so they can assess patients without the need for face-to-face consultations. In addition, the data-driven technology presents a more reliable way for patients to record their chart than on paper, while sharing daily peak flow recordings with their doctor allows them to receive prompt advice about their medication, enabling them to better self-manage their condition from anywhere.

Dr Thomas Antalffy, the creator of Smart Asthma, said: “Smart Peak Flow is a pioneering device that utilises smartphone technology to enable people with active lifestyles to monitor their health. In the past few decades, provisions in asthma care have stayed the same. Asthma does not catch as much attention as other life changing conditions. But, with the emergence of new technology, this is a chance to help more people with the condition. We are delighted to be joining the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 to showcase how our technology can support patients and clinicians in the Middle East.”

Asthma is one of the most common chronic illnesses in the Middle East. Using smart sensor technology, Smart Peak Flow provides a new way for patients to identify if they are at risk of an asthma attack. The device is CE and GMP certified with international distributors throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Africa.

Arab Health 2022 is taking place from 24 – 27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Throughout the show, Smart Respiratory will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion – Hall 2 stand H2 G54.

For more information, visit www.smartrespiratory.com

-Ends-

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is now the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 131,800 people in 4,060 companies, with a combined turnover of £25.6bn. The industry has enjoyed growth of around 5% in recent years. ABHI’s 320 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022