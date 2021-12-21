PHOTO
UAE: World Bazaar, a trendsetter in the outdoor furniture space, has announced the launch of UAE’s first luxury outdoor furniture experience center for both residential and commercial spaces.
Located in Umm Suqeim 1, the 14,000sqft space features an extensive range of unique and urban garden/ patio furniture and accessories from 10 European designer brands. Every collection emulates relaxed luxury resort living for both residential and commercial spaces. The very sought-after visual merchandising of the center helps customers to visualize the space in real-time negating any use of renders or 3D modeling.
World Bazaar is a believer of innovation, luxury, style, comfort, craftsmanship, and practicality. The showroom serves as a lighthouse for individuals, thoughtful lifestyle designers and start-ups who want to bring their inspirational concepts to life before investing in the purchase. Their goal is to help in formulating residential and commercial furnishing solutions to maximize collaboration, creativity, flexibility, and promoting innovative ideas.
"The launch of our truly unique and immersive experience center marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our business, enabling us to connect with our international client base," said Randip Dhingra, Founder, World Bazaar. “We are the only place in the UAE to offer the largest Collection of Luxury outdoor furnishing and accessories that combines durability, elevated style, and limitless design possibilities under one roof.”
World Bazaar UAE is set to become a destination for the homeowners, Landscape Contractors, Architects and Interior Designers looking for high-end outdoor furniture.
About World Bazaar:
Established first in 2003 at New Delhi’s high-end luxury furniture market; WORLD BAZAAR is the largest importer of European luxury outdoor furniture. We at WorldBazaar physically build your design concepts at the store; giving you the freedom to choose between different furniture, tables, planters, solar lamps, parasols, gas patio heaters, and finishing materials alternatives; all pieced together and setup as per your design, or ours if you need our support, for you to see under one roof.
For more info, please visit www.worldbazaaruae.com
