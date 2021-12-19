PHOTO
RIYADH: WeDeliver, the Riyadh-based startup that applies technology to connect businesses to freelance drivers for door-to-door deliveries, today announced the launch of the MENA region’s first micro-fulfillment hubs. These strategically located mini-warehouses are dark stores for quick commerce that came into operation this month in Riyadh and allow e-commerce owners to offer a few-hour delivery time to their customers.
The surge in e-commerce and online shopping since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic is still continuing across the globe. According to Statista, online retail revenue is projected to grow to 20T Saudi riyal in 2022. Supply chain issues are in the spotlight more than ever before. WeDeliver is the fastest, easiest way for eCommerce businesses to launch and scale same-day delivery that reaches every household in 14 cities throughout Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.
WeDeliver will introduce 14 hubs in Riyadh by the end of the first quarter in 2022, and another 88 hubs in the MENA region by the end of next year. These hubs are distributed based on heat maps within a city to make sure there is ample coverage in high-demand areas. The ability to store stock in these mini-warehouses - located close to customers- rather than in larger storehouses on the outskirts of city centers will help reduce the shipping zones and costs associated with online orders. With WeDeliver, orders will be processed from the closest hubs more quickly and more affordably.
“Speed of delivery is the greatest competitive edge for sellers,” said Ahmad Ramahi, CEO and co-founder of WeDeliver. “Our micro-hubs will help businesses join the fast-growing e-commerce market by giving sellers the opportunity to be minutes away from their customers and faster than anytime before.“
WeDeliver also provides customized packaging for sellers by using branded boxes and special wrapping during order processing. The company also offers a hassle-free return service that allows customers to generate return shipping labels and track returns while processing sellers’ products back into their available inventory as efficiently as possible. The full cycle is trackable; as soon as an order is shipped, a tracking link is sent to both sellers and buyers. Insurance is
“ The rise of quick commerce services will increase the demand for fulfillment solutions in the region. As we witnessed during the last five years how the on-demand business model has changed consumer behavior towards the speed of delivery. Therefore, we introduced the concept of using distributed micro-hubs to our region in strategic locations to serve e-commerce businesses instead of using the traditional centralized fulfillment model that is being used for decades” says Nasser Almawie, Cofounder and CCO.
Mohammad Abu Kwaik, Cofounder and CTO added "WeDeliver is developing AI-powered technology that will predict high demand products based on data and shelf-lifetime, such as most popular or seasonal items, and this will allow us to manage the inventory and store the products in nearest hubs to customers even before they place their online orders"
Their crowdsourced delivery model enables enterprises to quickly launch and scale new delivery services. With the addition of these strategically placed mini-hubs, WeDeliver’s same-day delivery combines the convenience of online shopping with the immediate product access of stationary retail.
For more information please visit www.wedeliverapp.com
