DUBAI, 21 January 2022 – Michael Haddad, UNDP Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Climate Action, led the Expo 2020 Walk for Climate Action today (21 January) to raise awareness on the imminent threat of climate change on the region’s peace and security.

Starting from the #UNHub at Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion and ending at the Sweden Pavilion in the Sustainability District, the inspirational athlete, who has defied paralysis, was joined by hundreds of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to spread the message that everyone can walk away from the climate abyss and preserve the planet together.

The hour-long walk took place as part of Global Goals Week, running from 15-22 January in association with the UN, to help advance the aims of the Sustainable Development Goals.

