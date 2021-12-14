HE Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture & Youth, UAE presented 21 action points to support the development of the global creative economy.

Her Excellency also announced the UAE will host an annual series of “UAE Global Dialogues for the Creative Economy”.

Dubai, UAE : As the UAE chapter of the World Conference on Creative Economy (WCCE) drew to a close, ministers representing 22 countries internationally have come together to witness the UAE WCCE 2021 Agenda, a declaration of 21 action points to support the development of the global creative economy.

Following the Bali Agenda for Creative Economy 2018, an outcome of the inaugural WCCE 2018, HE Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture & Youth, UAE has outlined the focuses for the critical conversations around the creative economy that will continue, following the work initiated by Indonesia.

Ministers in attendance included HE Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji; HE Angela H. Tanoesoedibjo, Vice Minister at Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia; HH Mai bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities; HE Angelica Maria, Colombia Minister of Culture; HE Haifa Al Najjar, Minister of Culture, Jordan; HE Anar Karimov, Minister of Culture, Azerbaijan; HE Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Nigeria and HE Jose’ Herrera, Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local of the Republic of Malta. The participating countries also included: Maldives, Argentina, Brazil, Kuwait, Oman, Canada, Jamaica, Egypt, Morocco, Italy, China, and Korea.

The areas of focus, deliberately broad to support the Cultural and Creative Industries as a whole, include Financial Support for Artists – including access to finance, from the government, private, or philanthropic sectors to encourage and sustain the development of creative economy and Entrepreneurship - providing skill development and entrepreneurial support for creatives, especially small and medium enterprises, to ensure their full participation within the formal economy.

Acknowledging that the creative economy generates socio-economic benefits for all, both directly and indirectly, the UAE WCCE 2021 Agenda sets out specific Creative Economy Benefits including that the creative economy should be prioritised amongst governments and that policy and regulations affecting creatives should address all potential barriers that could hinder their economic participation through proactive policymaking within government bodies.

The Agenda also covers the areas of Environment – ensuring sustainable creative economy supply chains that help promote environmental goals of the 2030; Technology - promoting technology adaptation for all as a partner to human endeavour to realise an equitable creative economy; Youth - inspire, encourage, and support individuals of all ages, especially youth, tapping into their creativity and cultural mediums as a means of expression and Inclusivity - designing opportunities that are inclusive to all by putting women, youth, and communities at the centre of policy-making process.

Her Excellency Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi pledged that the UAE would ensure the outcomes of the World Conference on Creative Economy are acted upon and implemented in accordance with the Bali Agenda for Creative Economy, both nationally and globally. She also referenced that the UAE would continue the discussions of the global creative economy through until the next World Conference of Creative Economy in Bali, Indonesia in 2022 and the UNESCO adopted resolution of ‘Building on the 2021 International Year Of Creative Economy For Sustainable Development Through Consolidated Action’.

Her Excellency declared: “The UAE edition of WCCE will continue the work during the course of this historic year for positive global impact. We believe this is an ongoing dialogue - and to keep the momentum going, I'm pleased to share with you that we shall continue to build on the outcomes of WCCE 2021 and host an annual series of “UAE Global Dialogues for the Creative Economy.

“To take the legacy forward, these global dialogues will be a platform to create new partnerships, seize opportunities for knowledge exchange and best policymaking practices within the cultural and creative industries, and provide support in building strong legislative frameworks to boost the creative economy both locally and internationally. This will also support our national efforts in positioning the UAE as a global driver and incubator of the discussions on creative economy.”

HE Sheikha Alia Khalid Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry to the Cultural and Creative Industries Sector at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, who delivered the 21-point agenda to distinguished guests, said: “WCCE 2021, addressed some of the challenges posed by the unique circumstances resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference dived deep into the pertinent role of the creative economy to build back better and stronger after the negative effects of the covid-19 pandemic. We saw illustrious names representing various sections of the creative economy take center stage to contribute to our discussions and compile an agenda to action change.”

The second edition of the WCCE, which coincided with Expo 2020 Dubai, has brought together more than 3,000 physical and virtual participants from all over the world including stakeholders, thought leaders, ministers, changemakers, creative entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, academics, government and private sector representatives as well as key senior representatives from UNESCO, UNCTAD, WIPO, and other international organisations to discuss, debate and deliver the outcomes of the conference.

Held under the theme ‘Inclusively Creative: Cultivating the Future’ – WCCE 2021 discussed the pivotal role of the creative economy and how it drives a human-centric approach to achieve sustainable development goals. The conference built on the discussions that started three years ago in Bali on how the world needs to harness the power of creativity and innovation to fuel the economy and build a collective, cohesive, and thriving society.

