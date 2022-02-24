Dubai, UAE: The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has launched the Dreamer Dialogues series of panel discussions. The series, hosted onsite at the UAE Pavilion, convenes leading innovators across the country who are at the forefront of embracing the greatest challenges and opportunities that face us today.

Panelists in the six-part series are invited to share their personal journeys, expertise and insights on a range of topics including agricultural innovation, the environment and climate change, water security, empowering youth, the creative economy and looking ahead to sustainable and scientific innovations in the UAE that are preparing us for our future.

The first panel discussion was hosted yesterday at the UAE Pavilion under the title of “Growing Food in the Desert: Agricultural Innovation” and featured three speakers, Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Acting Director General, International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), Aphisith Joe Phongsavanh, Lead Project Manager, Sarya Holdings, and Yazen Al Kodmani, Operations Manager, Emirates Bio Farm. The timely conversation was moderated by Kelsey Warner, Future Editor at The National.

The UAE’s long track record of agricultural innovation, beginning with a need to grow food in an arid, desert environment, and the relationship between food, environment and community was discussed by the pane . While food may be more accessible now than in the past, the UAE is now focused on new strategic objectives, including the creation of a sustainable domestic agricultural economy.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion commented: “Over the next few weeks, we are inviting inspirational dreamers to openly tackle everything from water security to the creative economy through the Dreamers Dialogue series. This is an exciting time for our country and we look forward to hearing the stories of a small sample of those who are dedicated to shaping an even better future .”

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi said, “The UAE has adopted a leadership role in global food security, and it is imperative that the Agritech innovations being advanced here in the region are scaled and deployed worldwide to facilitate environmental conservation and food security. How can we make sure we have a better formula, that we can develop human capital to create innovation for the future - I am excited about the way forward. In addition to forward-thinking policies and world-class innovations, it is fantastic that the UAE is providing unparalleled platforms on which this topic can be discussed, such as the Food for Future Summit, Expo 2020, and of course, the Dreamer Dialogue series at the UAE Pavilion.”

Joe Phongsavanh said, “Ensuring we are taking the necessary steps towards achieving food security involves every part of the ecosystem – from policymakers to businesses and the community. Just like innovative farming, consumer education comes from building a network of support that includes policies, government, retail, and the whole ecosystem that need to come together to educate the children and the parents. When we create community awareness, our responsibility is to use language that is relatable and easily digestible to the public. That’s why it is important to have discussions about this topic to ensure the challenge and solutions such as hydroponic vertical farming, are accessible and understood by all, and hopefully, inspire future agricultural entrepreneurs in the UAE to follow in our footsteps just as we have of those who came before us.”

Yazen Al Kodmani said, “We have big challenges when it comes to sustainability. We need to talk about different solutions, sustainability and food systems need to be localized. At Emirates BioFarm, we know that in order to sustain the growth of the UAE’s organic food industry we need increased consumer buy-in and demand. We do this by running educational programmes and agritourism activities, and I hope that by taking part in this important discussion we can ensure more people learn more about the methods and techniques currently being explored to ensure we have a thriving food sector for generations to come.”

The UAE Pavilion is a cornerstone of Expo 2020, designed by renowned architect, Santiago Calatrava to take guests on a multi-sensory, immersive experience focused on human, humble and inspiring storytelling of the UAE’s culture, values, heritage, and prospects.

The Dreamer Dialogues panel discussions are broadcast live on virtualexpodubai.com While the sessions will be open to a limited audience, they can be accessed virtually.

-Ends-

About the UAE Pavilion

The UAE Pavilion is the host country pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and tells the story of the ‘Land of Dreamers Who Do’; from its ancient roots as a crossroads for people, goods and ideas, to its transformation into a unified nation which is home to people from over 200 countries. The UAE Pavilion strives to tell authentic human stories, with the aim to elevate our collective sense of ambition, foster a sense of connectedness, encourage global and local stakeholders to connect and collaborate with the UAE, and invite the world to experience our story first-hand. The Dreamers Who Do are a collection of individuals who embody the spirit of the UAE and carry forward the legacy forged by our country’s original dreamer, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the nation.

The UAE Pavilion is centred around the theme the Land of Dreamers Who Do, and showcases the unique attributes of the UAE as a welcoming home to people who share its values of ambition and humanity, authenticity and openness, and resilience and optimism.

The UAE Pavilion engages its visitors with an immersive multi-sensory experience, where the essence of the UAE will be revealed through a series of true stories that capture different aspects of the country’s past, present and future. The ambition is to leave visitors with a deeper understanding of, and a continuing interest in, our heritage, our people, and our national story.

The UAE Pavilion is ready and equipped to welcome a diverse range of visitors throughout the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, including but not limited to: citizens and residents, school children and youth, tourists, People of Determination, groups and delegations.

The UAE Pavilion is located within the Mobility District, immediately adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, which is the centre of Expo 2020 Dubai. To pre-book your visit to the UAE Pavilion, please visit: www.UAEPavilionExpo.com/XXX

To learn more about the UAE Pavilion, please visit: www.UAEPavilionExpo.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

UAE Pavilion Media Office

media@uaepavilionexpo.com

About Expo 2020 Dubai

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to reimagine the future and contribute to the making of a new world.

With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 aspires to be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges

Expo 2020 will be the biggest cultural gathering in the world, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – come together to create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever

Expo 2020’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect our planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone

Throughout its six-month duration, Expo 2020 will be a must-visit family destination, with thousands of events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for children up to the age of 18

Expo 2020 is committed to building a more equitable and just world for everyone, while keeping visitors safe by following the latest guidance of the world’s leading medical, science and health experts

Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and will be located on a 4.38km 2 site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai

site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai Planned with a meaningful and measurable long-term legacy in mind, the Expo site will eventually be transformed into District 2020 – a model global community that will rethink the cities of the future – after the conclusion of Expo 2020.





Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022