RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has appointed Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to set up its Enterprise Architecture Office to run the Smart Destination Programme for a seamless connection and visitor experience at The Red Sea Project (TRSP). The destination is setting new standards in sustainable development and luxury tourism, strategically positioning the Kingdom on the international eco-tourism map.

TRSP has been designed to be smart, employing frictionless and invisible technology from the outset of planning stages.

"We are proud to have appointed a leading Enterprise Architecture Practice in the Sustainable Tourism sector to help us deliver our destination in line with Vision 2030. Technical innovation underpins every aspect of our objectives for The Red Sea Project. Collaborations like this one with Accenture strengthen our commitment to providing the seamless, personalized service guests will experience as well as the smart monitoring of the biosphere, in keeping with TRSDC's commitment to protect and enhance the environment," said John Pagano, TRSDC's Chief Executive Officer.

Accenture will support TRSDC in governing and managing the Smart Destination Programme in the areas of Enterprise Architecture Design and Technology to integrate partners and systems in bringing the platform online, while ensuring quality and timely delivery of the complex visitor-driven program planned to be launched by the end of 2022.

"To bring the smart destination to life, Accenture brings a host of capabilities in enterprise architecture, digital services, luxury tourism, and mega-venue visitor experience," said Khaled Al-Dhaher, Accenture's country managing director in Saudi Arabia. "This strategic partnership will also help bring advanced capabilities, innovation, and technologically equipped manpower to the Kingdom's new-age and digitally savvy tourism industry."

TRSP is one of the world's most ambitious regenerative projects, covering 28,000 km2 on Saudi's west coast, and offering a new type of barefoot luxury experience for visitors from around the world. The destination will be developed to the highest standards of sustainability and includes an archipelago of more than 90 untouched natural islands, as well as dormant volcanoes, desert, mountains and cultural sites.

As a leading global professional services company specializing in IT services and consulting, Accenture is committed to creating a significant positive impact in the Kingdom, where digital acceleration and architecture empower the industry with smarter ways of doing business and delivering immense value and impact.

About The Red Sea Development Company

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC - www.theredsea.sa) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. TRSDC was established to drive the development of The Red Sea Project, a luxury, regenerative tourism destination that will set new standards in sustainable development and position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

The project is being developed over 28,000 km2 of pristine lands and waters along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes a vast archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands. The destination also features sweeping desert dunes, mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, and ancient cultural and heritage sites. It is designed to include hotels, residential properties, leisure, commercial and entertainment amenities, as well as supporting infrastructure that emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation and re-use, as well as a circular waste management system to achieve zero waste to landfill.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit www.accenture.com.

