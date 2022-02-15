The PwC’s sixth office in the Kingdom will help the company strengthen its presence in AlUla County. It will also catalyze the operating speed of the company’s ongoing projects, currently underway in the Kingdom’s northwest region.

“The opening is another chapter in PwC Middle East’s 40-year legacy of supporting development projects in Saudi Arabia and its close partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla,” said PwC Middle East in an official statement.

PwC’s office will be operated by a full-time team who will oversee the company’s commitments in AlUla and provide valuable training and upskilling opportunities to the local community.

PwC’s statement claimed that it has already given training to over 50 residents. The company also asserted to offer expertise and employment to AlUla's population of more than 50,000 people.

“Having an office in this thriving, nature-rich city will provide us with the opportunity to continue supporting and realizing the next chapter of AlUla’s enduring legacy as one of the world’s leading sustainable tourism destinations,” said Hani Ashkar, senior partner at PwC Middle East.

Amr Al-Madani, CEO, RCU, said: “The presence of globally renowned companies, such as PwC, in AlUla is central to our goal of transforming the area into a dynamic and thriving business hub that will attract global talent, provide opportunities for existing talent and boost the ongoing development of not just AlUla but the Kingdom’s greater northwest region."