Dubai : ’Tis the season for celebration and cheer … and time to prepare for an unforgettable festive season and New Year’s Eve.

Palm Jumeirah is buzzing with offers and celebrations at key lifestyle destinations including The View at The Palm, Club Vista Mare, Palm West Beach and The Pointe from Friday, 24 December to Saturday, 31 December to ensure a festive season to remember.

Festive dinner offers on 24 and 25 December

Club Vista Mare

Logs and Embers

weekend brunch on 24 and 25 December from 1 pm to 5 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm with live entertainment and DJ, with packages starting at AED350 per person

for reservations, please call 04 5841994

Palm Bay

three-course meal on the beach on 25 December from 12 pm to 3pm and 4 pm to 7 pm, where packages start at AED250 per person

for reservations, call 058 594 1834 or email reservations@palmbaydubai.com

Tap House

enjoy a festive brunch on 25 December from 12 pm to 4 pm featuring a set menu of nibbles, appetisers, main course and dessert, starting at AED345 per person

for reservations, call 04 514 3778

The Pointe

Zroom

enjoy stunning views of The Palm Fountain while indulging in a seasonal set menu on 25 December. Starting at AED850 per person, packages include a welcome drink, three course meal and water

for reservations, please call 04 582 9333 or email reservations@zroom.ae

Hook & Cook

set menu with a starter, main course and dessert starting at AED400 for two people; AED500 per couple for the refreshments package on 25 December

for reservations, please call 04 244 3214

CMP Bar and Grill

ultimate brunch on 25 December from 1 pm to 5 pm with a mouth-watering set menu with options for appetisers, mains and desserts starting from AED275 per person

for reservations, please call 04 580 7983

Argentina Grill

enjoy a mouth-watering dinner on 25 and 26 December and avail a complimentary Turkey and Yule Log Cake with every meal purchased

for reservations, please call 04 597 3426

Al Beiruti

indulge in a special holiday menu featuring delicious dishes such as oriental roasted turkey or European roasted turkey starting at AED590, accompanied by potato dauphinoise tray, fried kibbeh, rocca salad and more

for reservation, please call 04 320 0043

New Year’s Eve offers on 31 December

The View at The Palm

The View at The Palm, Nakheel’s 360-degree observation deck at the top of The Palm Tower, collaborates with The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, to host an unforgettable New Year’s Eve. Celebrations start at 8 pm, with free-flowing premium beverages, unlimited bites and stunning panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah’s numerous fireworks. Packages start from AED1,999 per person.

Club Vista Mare

Palm Bay

don’t miss the party of the year as Palm Bay welcomes in the New Year from 8 pm to 12 am. Indulge in sharing starters, mains and desserts, free-flowing grape, selected cocktails and more starting at AED350 per person

for reservations, call 058 594 1834 or email reservations@palmbaydubai.com

Ibn Al Bahr

ring in the New Year under the stars with a picture-perfect sea view, fireworks, live DJ, entertainment and mouth-watering seafood starting at AED650 per person

for reservations, call 054 469 0075 or 04 553 9575

Rumba

celebrate the Cuban way at the Carnival in Rumba party, from 8 pm on NYE. Feast on authentic food, drinks and live entertainment starting at AED 1,000 per person

for reservations, call 04 570 811 or email holacuba@rumba.ae

Tap House

celebrate the New Year at the beachfront restaurant with a set menu and live entertainment starting at AED645 per person and AED225 for children from six to 12 years old

for reservations, call 04 514 3778

Palm West Beach

February 30

set menu consisting of nibbles, uramaki rolls, salads, mains and dessert, starting at AED 1,200 per person

for reservations, call 04 244 7200

Jones Grocer

indulge in an exquisite five course meal featuring cheese & charcuterie platter, starters, pizzas, a choice of mains and desserts, as well as a live DJ and firework show, from 7:30 pm. From AED495 per person and AED245 for children aged six to 12

for reservations, call 054 998 6162

Senor Pico

live music from 6 pm to 2 am, a la carte menu and an incredible view of the fireworks, with a minimum spend of AED350 per adult and AED199 per child under 12

for reservations, call 04 568 2502

The Pointe

Zroom

ring in the New Year at Zroom and enjoy a stunning firework show and a delicious Mediterranean set menu for AED2,000 per person which includes a welcome drink, scrumptious food and water

for reservations, please call 04 582 9333 or email reservations@zroom.ae

Hook & Cook

set menu with a starter, main course and dessert starting at AED400 for two people; AED500 per couple for the refreshments package on 25 December

for reservations, please call 04 244 3214

CMP Bar and Grill

welcome the New Year in style with an a la carte menu, resident DJ and fountain shows, starting at AED800 per person

for reservations, please call 04 580 7983

Argentina Grill

celebrate New Year’s Eve with live Argentinian performances, authentic cuisine and stunning view of the fireworks

for reservations, please call 04 597 3426

Al Beiruti

mark the New Year with breath-taking views of the firework display and The Palm Fountain and enjoy a set menu of salads, mezze, mains, desserts and beverages. Sit outside with packages from AED750 per person, or dine indoors from AED600. Children below 12 eat for AED300 and children below 5 eat for free for both outdoor and indoor.

for reservation, please call 04 320 0043

Kazoza

treat yourself to an Egyptian dining experience this New Year’s Eve with a tasty and diverse menu including lentil soup, moumbar bites, mixed grill, vegetable pasta, and assorted sweets for AED700 per person and AED300 for children up to 10 years old

for reservations, call 055 400 4588, 052 699 9902 or 04 874 4000

Alaca

munch on Mediterranean food that connects you to the history of Anatolia this New Year. Enjoy a four-course meal of breads, appetisers, shared mezzes, main courses and desserts, with a fantastic view of The Palm Fountain and a firework display, for AED1,000 per person

for reservations, call 04 564 2999

Aka

enjoy a night of sparkle with some of the best views in Dubai at AKA. The New Year’s Eve line-up features a resident DJ, local performer, dancers and a set menu with soft drinks and a glass of bubbly on arrival for AED1,500 per person

for reservations, call 04 578 0555 or email info@akarestaurant.com

Zor

see in 2022 at ZOR with an Uzbek feast for the whole family. Sit back and soak in the world’s largest fountain and a dazzling firework display with exquisite views of Atlantis The Palm. From AED750 per person, and kids under 16 eat for free

for reservations, call 04 566 9612 or email info@zor.ae

Aiza

celebrate the Greek way, with gorgeous Mediterranean flavours, plate smashing, DJ, dancing shows and a live singer along with a set menu and beverages starting at AED1,200 per person

for reservations, call 04 575 5097

Mura

surround yourself in brightness and colour and celebrate New Year’s Eve the Italian way, with an appetising set menu and drinks, starting at AED850 per person

for reservations, call 04 575 5097

Saya

the picture-perfect restaurant welcomes visitors with a DJ, dancing shows and singer for an unforgettable night, with a mouth-watering set menu starting at AED450 per person

for reservations, call 04 575 5097

Samakje

feed your seafood craving and ring in the new year with a seafood tower made of sashimi, ahi tuna, salmon, sea bass and more, cold mezze, mains and sweet dessert starting at AED750 per person

for reservations, call 058 109 2823

