Introducing a fresh, new ‘Rang Mahal’ experience, the restaurant celebrates the nation’s diverse flavors showcasing Jain, vegetarian and traditional recipes along with delicious beverage concoctions.

Translating to mean ‘Palace of Colors’, Rang Mahal offers the best of Northern and Southern Indian delicacies in the most grandeur of settings. With the menu featuring an authentic range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Feast on tandoors, curries, biryanis, Cassata Kulfi and much more; showcasing true Indian fare. This sensational dining experience will uncover the unique flavors, textures and perfect spice blends transporting you directly to India through your taste buds.

Chef Alok Kumar along with the culinary team, led by Chef Moritz Neumann, curated a tantilziing menu offering a selection of timeless delicacies from different regions of India. The menu includes appetizers and main course dishes such Minced lamb Kebab -a royal household recipe; Mangalorean Ghee Roast prawns which is inspired by Karnataka’s bunt community and is carefully served in a bird’s nest style of presentation and Baked Whole Lamb Leg. The selection of beverages are thoughtfully curated to compliment the heritage dishes.

Located on the 4th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Rang Mahal will offer the perfect venue for a casual dinner with friends to a romantic date night for two. Known for its romantic setting, adorned with Indian murals and colossal carved wood columns.

Speaking of the return of Rang Mahal, Nick Patmore, Hotel Manager expressed “Rang Mahal was such a hit in market as it bridged the gap between a fine dining Indian experience and an affordable, hearty Indian meal. We aim to recreate this offering by bringing back a popular, tried and tested concept, a casual Indian restaurant in an elegant setting. However, the new Rang Mahal has expanding its culinary diversity and will focus on offering traditional dishes and also appease the ever growing demand for Jain food which is sometimes hard to find in the city”.

