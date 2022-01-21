PHOTO
The Canada Pavilion is pleased to present two new interactive and immersive installations as part of its visitor experience at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Created by Montreal-based new media studio Iregular, “Present in the Future” is a two-tiered interactive exhibition about the impact of our actions and our mere existence on the unfolding of the future ahead.
Presenting two of the studio pieces, “Forward” and “Omnipresence”, this new interactive journey merges themes well anchored in our current times: the predominance of technology, the imminence of occurrences and the consequences of our everyday decisions on a personal and global scale. Everything we do shapes what’s to come and every second influences the next.
The new installations at the Canada Pavilion align with its Expo 2020 theme, “The Future in Mind”, which is a call to celebrate human ingenuity and an invitation to reflect on how to address emerging challenges.
About the installations:
FORWARD is a generative video installation taking the form of a digital tunnel that infinitely changes its shape, pattern and direction. This is done by using software that computes probabilities every single second, resulting in random audiovisual iterations that are never the same.
The tunnel is a reference to the future, so unstable and fragile that the mere action of thinking about it can change its course. It is constantly evolving, redrawing itself every instant, underlying the futility of being too concerned or anxious about what’s to come.
OMNIPRESENCE is an audiovisual interactive “mise en abyme” that highlights technology’s ability to curate our digital persona.
The piece invites visitors to move around a digital infinity mirror that endlessly multiplies their reflection using video feedback. Before projecting the captured video of the moving participants back onto the screen, a software tweaks some of the image properties distorting the perception of time and space.
Whether they are upside down images, delayed projections, reversed recordings or simply true untampered reflections, the infinitely mirrored body images lose their symmetry and seem to move at their own will, disconnected from the audience members initially triggering them.
A disorienting journey defying dimensions, Omnipresence makes you lose control of your own actions, causing diverting yet uneasy feelings about our impotence in the face of the digital world.
STROBE WARNING
Visitors should note that this installation includes strobe lighting elements and might not be safe for people with epilepsy or light sensitivity. Viewer discretion is advised.
