Eleven new notaries from government agencies were sworn in before His Excellency Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), to take up their duties under Law No. 11 of 2017 Concerning the Notary Public in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Decision No. 38 of 2017 of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), approving the regulations governing the private notary and the regime of government agency employees authorised to practice as notary public.

H.E. Youssef Al Abri explained that the licensing of the thirteenth group of government agency employees to assume the profession of notary public, at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and at the Administration of the Federal Penal and Correctional Institution, is part of the endeavours to facilitate access to notarial services, and to diversify the options afforded to service users.

The total number of personnel licensed to serve as a government agency notary public is currently 36 in five government entities, namely the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and the Administration of the Federal Penal and Correctional Institution, Mr. Al Abri said.

The Undersecretary of the ADJD explained that the empowerment of a number of government employees to perform the functions of notary public, after undergoing specialised training programmes, allows the completion of notarial transactions directly from the headquarters of these agencies within the scope of their competencies, which saves time and effort for users, thanks in particular to the availability of a state-of-the-art technical and technological infrastructure that ensures speedy delivery and ease of access to the various services of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

In conclusion, Mr. Al Abri said that the specialised training programme delivered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) aims to provide candidates with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities, to qualify them to perform the duties of a notary in general and a government notary in particular, and to enable them to preserve rights and uphold the law when notarising documents related to their employing agency.

