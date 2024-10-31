Event hosted in the presence of the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja Robinah, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda: "Our relationship with the UAE has been built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared interests, and a commitment to peace and prosperity."

Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi: “As part of our commitment to strengthening economic relations, Dubai International Chamber will organise a trade mission for private sector companies to Uganda next month to build sustainable business partnerships.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has called for enhanced trade, investment, and economic partnerships between the business communities in Dubai and Uganda during the third edition of the Uganda-UAE Business Forum. The annual event provided a platform to showcase UAE and Dubai’s numerous competitive advantages and highlight the emirate’s significance as a key commercial and investment hub for companies and investors from Uganda seeking to expand regionally and globally.

The forum, which was held in Dubai, featured the participation of the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja Robinah, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Majid Hamad Rahmah Alshamsi, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. Organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in the UAE with the support of Dubai Chambers and held under the theme ‘Unlocking New Horizons: UAE-Uganda Partnership for Economic Prosperity,’ the event was attended by key officials, business leaders, and investors from Uganda and Dubai.

During her keynote speech at the forum, the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja Robinah, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, stated: “I would like to recognise the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates. Our relationship has been built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared interests, and a commitment to peace and prosperity. Looking to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to flourish.”

“The UAE is Uganda’s leading export destination in the Middle East. The UAE is also one of the leading sources of Foreign Direct Investment in Uganda, where UAE companies have so far made investments worth US$ 3 billion, especially in energy, infrastructure, heath care, agri-business, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, real estate, and tourism,” she added.

H.E. Majid Hamad Rahmah Alshamsi, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the depth of economic relations between Dubai and Uganda. His Excellency noted the promising growth prospects for trade and investment flows across a range of sectors arising from increased collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and Uganda, highlighting the forum’s role as a vital platform to expand cooperation and explore bilateral business opportunities that will contribute to the shared developmental goals of both markets.

His Excellency stated: “In line with our commitment to developing economic relations globally and contributing to enhancing cooperation between companies operating in Dubai and Uganda, Dubai International Chamber will organise a trade mission to Uganda next month. The chamber will lead a delegation of private sector companies from Dubai operating across diverse sectors to explore mutually beneficial business opportunities and help them expand into the lucrative Ugandan market.”

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, highlighted Dubai’s strategic importance as a hub for international trade and investments. His Excellency discussed the competitive advantages of Dubai's business ecosystem, which provides outstanding opportunities for investors and companies from Uganda.

H.E. Lootah also highlighted the most promising sectors for cooperation between the two markets, including logistics, transport and storage; food and agricultural industries; medical equipment; construction materials; mining; infrastructure development projects; real estate; information technology; and retail.

Dubai Chambers is committed to supporting the expansion plans of companies operating in the emirate into strategically important markets worldwide, attracting foreign investments and international companies to Dubai, and enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business and investments. The chambers’ strategy is aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade and consolidate Dubai’s position among the world’s top three cities.

