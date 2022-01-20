The company will be showcasing their new to market products which offer the latest in transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) widely used for drug-free pain relief in the long-term treatment of chronic pain conditions such as diabetic neuropathy, back ache, sciatica, osteo-arthritis and the relief of the acute pain of childbirth. Along this will be their range of electro therapy devices, which provide improvement in muscle toning to cure bladder weakness and all types of incontinence.

TensCare will be introducing the Uniglo Muscle Stimulator, a new aesthetics device clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and sculpt body muscles, and their revolutionary Mynd migraine relief device, the newest addition to the company’s pain relief range.

Mynd is a wearable TENS device to treat and prevent migraines. The device provides a long-life, rechargeable product that is easy to use with 40 adjustable intensity steps to offer users a comfortable and effective treatment. When used on the forehead, Mynd reduces migraine signals by disrupting signals to the trigeminal nerve by sending a gentle electric current through the gel electrode pad.

Neil Wright – Managing Director of TensCare: “We are delighted to be joining the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health where we will be showcasing our range of cutting-edge TENS products designed to provide drug-free pain relief and muscle rehabilitation. We are committed to a continuous research and development programme, which ensures that each and every TensCare product benefits from the most advanced digital technology available. We look forward to showcasing their unique benefits at the event.”

Founded in 1994, TensCare provides drug-free pain relief for the long-term treatment of chronic pain conditions and the relief of the acute pain of childbirth. The company’s electro-therapy devices provide muscle rehabilitation for post injury or trauma. A major area and one of increasing expertise for TensCare is in the supply of Pelvic Floor Exercisers for the improvement in continence and relief from bladder weaknesses as well as erectile dysfunction.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International at the ABHI added: “We are thrilled to be joined by TensCare at Arab Health 2022. The ABHI UK Pavilion is dedicated to showcasing innovative products at the cutting-edge of health technology, and TensCare is a fantastic example of British innovation with excellent global appeal.”

Arab Health 2022 is taking place from 24 – 27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Throughout the show, TensCare Ltd will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion – Hall 2 Stand F52.

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is now the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 138,100 people in 4,140 companies, with a combined turnover of £27.6bn. The industry has enjoyed growth of around 5% in recent years. ABHI’s 320 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.

