UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organized at its premises a ceremony to recognize participants in the development and implementation of the first round of the Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme. This recognition comes as part of the efforts to enhance efficiency and flexibility in government service delivery, thus contributing to a paradigm shift in government work and improving customer experience.

In his opening speech, H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, Deputy Director-General of the Telecommunications Sector at TDRA and General Coordinator of the programme, stressed the relevance of the ZGB Programme in realizing the wise leadership's vision towards building a bureaucracy-free digital government that streamlines government formalities, ensuring a more efficient and seamless delivery of services to customers. In his remarks, he said, "The ZGB Programme is a strategic step towards raising the efficiency of government work and radically improving the customer experience. This programme contributes not only to saving time and effort, but also bolsters UAE's global competitiveness by providing simplified and fast-track government services.”

His Excellency added, "Thanks to our cooperation with customers and partners from the governmental and private sectors, we have successfully developed more than 20 services and processes within the first cycle/round of the program. Delivery time of many services has been greatly reduced (by up to 80%), a feat that mirrors our commitment to developing government work through innovation and employing cutting-edge technologies."

In turn, H.E. Ramsi, commended the efforts made; stressing that such programme represents an important step in achieving comprehensive digital transformation in the UAE. He pointed out that TDRA has succeeded in developing several services such as the Internet of Things (IoT) services registration (service), the “Customs Release Permits for Telecom Devices” service, and the amateur (ham) radio permit service, and others.

During the ceremony, highlights of results of the ZGB programme were reviewed, highlighting the reduction in turnaround times by 50-80%, by employing AI, IoT and digital identity technologies in service delivery, which helped improve customers’ experience and better work efficiency.

The ceremony concluded by honoring employees, partners and customers who contributed to the success of the programme in its first cycle/round, where TDRA expressed its appreciation for the efforts made and called for continuing to work in a team spirit to unlock further achievements ahead. It also stressed the need to develop more services and processes to actualize the UAE's vision of being a global model for digital government.

The ZGB programme sets a milestone in the digital transformation process of the UAE government, as it aims to achieve efficiency and swiftness in government formalities, ultimately contributing to enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting the State's competitiveness at the regional and global levels. The programme reflects the vision of the wise leadership towards building a smart, red tape-free government, based on innovation and continuous progress to deliver services in line with international best standards.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Federal Decree No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued September 27, 2020 amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “digital government” to the functions and name of the Authority. The regulatory role of the TRA is to ensure provision of excellent telecommunications services, develop the industry, protect interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global place in the telecommunications sector. In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE Federal Digital Government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure in the UAE