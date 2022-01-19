PHOTO
TBWA/RAAD today announced the appointment of Rafael Lavor as it new Head of Strategy.
Lavor will be responsible for leading the agency’s planning team and its strategy discipline in the region, across all clients and brands.
This appointment signals continued investment in strategy and planning across the company and the collective as a whole. In the last three years, TBWA has increased the percentage of strategists in its employee base by 34% globally.
Rafael will play a critical role in shaping disruptive, business-building brand strategy and ensuring unconventional thinking at every step across clients’ customer journeys.
“Today, more than ever, we recognize the growing role of strategy and effective thinking in driving brand growth, solving business problems and bringing creative ideas into the real world”, said Reda Raad, Group CEO, TBWA/RAAD. “Rafael will help drive the agency’s strategic thinking, working closely with planners and creatives to deliver brand platform ideas and disruptive creativity that drives business.”
Rafael started his career as a strategist and planner in São Paulo, Brazil. He learned and thrived in agencies such as AlmapBBDO, JWT, McCann and CPB+, having worked for Ford, GM, Volkswagen, Embraer, Nokia, Mastercard, Diageo, Amazon, Deezer, Uber, Stella Artois and Activision. Under his lead, some of those brands were awarded in Effie Brazil and Effie LATAM.
Speaking of his appointment, Rafael Lavor said: “I have always admired TBWA’s Disruption® practice and its innovative approach to leveraging cultural insights and real-time data to generate positive impact and growth for businesses and brands. I look forward to an exciting and disruptive experience!”
-Ends-
About TBWA/RAAD:
TBWA/RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Facebook, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, KFC, Max Fashion, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)/Mayo Clinic, Standard Chartered, UAE Government Media Office, Under Armour.
Press and Media Enquiries:
Romy Abdelnour
Corporate Communications Director
TBWA/RAAD
+ 961 3 979 571
romy.abdelnour@tbwaraad.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.