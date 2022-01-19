TBWA/RAAD today announced the appointment of Rafael Lavor as it new Head of Strategy.

Lavor will be responsible for leading the agency’s planning team and its strategy discipline in the region, across all clients and brands.

This appointment signals continued investment in strategy and planning across the company and the collective as a whole. In the last three years, TBWA has increased the percentage of strategists in its employee base by 34% globally.

Rafael will play a critical role in shaping disruptive, business-building brand strategy and ensuring unconventional thinking at every step across clients’ customer journeys.

“Today, more than ever, we recognize the growing role of strategy and effective thinking in driving brand growth, solving business problems and bringing creative ideas into the real world”, said Reda Raad, Group CEO, TBWA/RAAD. “Rafael will help drive the agency’s strategic thinking, working closely with planners and creatives to deliver brand platform ideas and disruptive creativity that drives business.”

Rafael started his career as a strategist and planner in São Paulo, Brazil. He learned and thrived in agencies such as AlmapBBDO, JWT, McCann and CPB+, having worked for Ford, GM, Volkswagen, Embraer, Nokia, Mastercard, Diageo, Amazon, Deezer, Uber, Stella Artois and Activision. Under his lead, some of those brands were awarded in Effie Brazil and Effie LATAM.

Speaking of his appointment, Rafael Lavor said: “I have always admired TBWA’s Disruption® practice and its innovative approach to leveraging cultural insights and real-time data to generate positive impact and growth for businesses and brands. I look forward to an exciting and disruptive experience!”

About TBWA/RAAD:

TBWA/RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide’s presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Regional clients include: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Apple, AWR Rostomani Arabian Automobiles, CNN, Daikin, du, Essence, Facebook, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton, KFC, Max Fashion, Nissan, Pepsico, Pfizer, Philips, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)/Mayo Clinic, Standard Chartered, UAE Government Media Office, Under Armour.

