UAE-based Saniservice, founded by Francois Larsen, remains the leader in pioneering Swiss-quality disinfection methods in the region since 2009. Saniservice has pioneered the use of technology, research and development and remain the pioneers of environmentally friendly and sustainable disinfecting processes that are long term, ultimately improving the well-being of people.

The company received a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ from Dubai Municipality in recognition of their technological advancements and expertise in ‘Photocatalytic Nano Disinfecting Coating’, which was applied to the Dubai Municipality Central Laboratory through Mobile Food Testing Lab, and used in Expo 2020 Dubai to ensure on-site food safety for all visitors.

Earlier this year Saniservice launched ‘Biotroop’ the regions latest grease trap solutions product. A joint initiative by Saniservice and SmartPipe System. The smart system aims to help commercial and business units ward off the dangers of drainage FOGS (fats, oil, grease, and starches) – such a result of clogged drainage impacts businesses financially and effects the quality of the real estate properties. Biotroop has been made using the latest developments in bio-based chemistry, yet compatible with more traditional chemistries, it is both cost-efficient and eco-friendly.

Saniservice clients include hospitals, schools, large enterprises, and private homes that can choose from a wide variety of effective premium cleaning services including disinfecting blue light treatments, various antibacterial treatments, and an exciting re-engineered disinfection cleaning concept called ‘hygienization’. This unique service creates optimal surface hygiene that goes far beyond the traditional cleaning process by using an anti-bacterial coating with titanium dioxide and nanotechnology on any type of surface with long-ranging effects.

The long-term process starts with the use of eco-friendly, non-toxic and non-corrosive materials to clean surfaces. A Nano-shield is then used to coat the surfaces, in which through a photocatalytic reaction, is activated by any light source. The Nano-shield also acts as an additional layer of protection as well as a disinfectant. The coating is only needed to be applied once as it ensures a 12-month long period of protection against contamination.

Francois Larsen, founder of Saniservice, commented: “At Saniservice, part of our wider strategy is to form partnerships and cooperate in the UAE with establishments that provide essential services through the use of re-engineered disinfection solutions and the latest products and technologies to meet their ever increasing requirements. Such a project reflects on our commitment to support the Dubai government with its Expo 2020 initiatives and promote hygienic and safe spaces in all aspects of the society.”

Saniservice’s partnerships showcase the company’s growth and success in the UAE as it partnered and collaborated with the likes of Dubai Municipality to provide pioneering food testing initiatives and the Marhaba, a Dubai National Air Travel Agency to provide them with coating services for their lounges.

