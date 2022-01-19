PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Swedish sustainable technology company Wayout used its participation at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) to showcase how the company’s revolutionary technology is helping to provide a sustainable source of safe drinking water for communities worldwide. Demonstrating its products during the platform’s Innovate initiative between January 17 and 19, 2022, Wayout provided a look at the future of localised water utility services.
Founded in 2018, Wayout offers sustainable modern solutions for local production and distribution of safe drinking water. The brand’s solar-powered microfactories treat water from any source, including sea water. The treated water is remineralised and distributed in refillable stainless-steel vessels and dispensed through smart taps. Wayout’s system is digitally connected, with data used to communicate information about the water and to optimize the circular distribution.
A single Wayout system provides 2,000 people with perfect drinking water while preventing up to 483 tons of greenhouse gasses and 5.7 million single use plastic bottles from entering the ecosystem yearly.
Masdar City, the world’s most sustainable city and a leading hub for innovation, launched the Innovate initiative at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to identify and nurture the next generation of sustainable technologies. The global initiative focuses on the areas of water, urban mobility, clean energy, energy storage, artificial intelligence, agritech and food security.
”In modern history, the Gulf region is known for providing the energy and related technology that has powered human development,” commented Martin Renck, co-founder and Creative Director at Wayout International. “The next chapter written here is all about how we can transition to renewable energy and sustainable development by applying the technological expertise and culture of innovation that has emerged to become the true natural resource of this region. Wayout is honored and excited to have participated in such an inspiring melting pot of innovators and real changemakers”.
As part of its year-round program, Innovate also partnered with ADSW to host the Innovate hub at the World Future Energy Summit. On January 19, 2022, Wayout’s co-founder and Creative Director Martin Renck participated in a panel discussion moderated by UAE Minister of Climate Change, H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri.
