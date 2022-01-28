Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Standard Chartered United Arab Emirates (UAE) was awarded the Great Place to Work Certification™, granted in recognition of the Bank’s efforts in developing an inclusive, diverse, and ideal place of work for its employees in the UAE. Standard Chartered is the only bank and financial institution in the UAE and the Middle East region to be awarded this prestigious accolade in 2021.

Commenting on the certification, Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered UAE, said: “It is with great pride that we receive this prestigious certification, serving as further testament to our unwavering commitment to develop a more inclusive, equitable, and desirable workplace environment. Being Great Place to Work-Certified™ is an honour as we follow in the footsteps of Standard Chartered’s certified global markets and in recognition of the trust our employees have in the Bank. Our workforce is the backbone of this organisation, and we will continue to invest in and support their personal and professional growth as part of our brand purpose to be Here for good.”

The Bank introduced several initiatives and resources in the UAE to ensure an inclusive workforce, these include increasing maternity leave days from 90 calendar days to 140 calendar days and providing colleagues with mental health support during the pandemic in the form of toolkits and seminars.

From his side, Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, Great Place to Work® Middle East said: “Great Place to Work® Middle East is very proud to announce Standard Chartered as the first bank in the UAE and the Middle East to be certified as a Great Place to Work®.”

He added: “Standard Chartered has been successful in providing an effective atmosphere for their employees where they ensure productivity and stability. Their consistent scoring across multiple demographics demonstrates the organisation’s ability to maintain a foundation of trust across all levels of the industry.”

He concluded: “With the pandemic still lying around, people’s safety at Standard Chartered is their prime concern as 95% of their employees agree that their workplace is physically safe. It doesn’t look like the effects of the pandemic are going to go away anytime soon, however, we are in no doubt that Standard Chartered will continue to build up on the trust they have with their people as their core values remain intact. On behalf of all of us at Great Place to Work® Middle East we are very proud of you for achieving this fantastic and international milestone!”

Collecting responses from over 500 employees in the UAE market, the Great Place to Work Certification™ survey findings revealed that 87 percent of employees felt that they were welcome at Standard Chartered UAE. In the Middle East, the Great Place to Work Certification™ is awarded to corporates that achieve or exceed 65 percent positive response in the survey.

The issuer of the certification, Great Place to Work® Middle East, is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognising high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures.

