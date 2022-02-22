Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, acquired Salma Children's Rehabilitation Hospital (Salma) last Septmber, providing superior quality care and rehabilitation to children with long-term and post-acute conditions. The acquisition is in line with SEHA’s vision of providing an integrated and advanced healthcare system that improves patient access to care and elevates the treatment experience. Through Salma, SEHA has the capabilities and expertise to provide care and rehabilitation to children and adults with post-acute and long-term medical conditions establishing SEHA as the provider of choice for this type of specialized medical service.

Speaking about the significance of Salma joining the SEHA network, Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) said: “Through adding Salma Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital to the SEHA network, we are strengthening our pediatric and specialized rehabilitation center of excellence and expanding access to even more patients from Abu Dhabi and beyond. Pediatrics continues to be a core priority area for SEHA as we continue to elevate our modern integrated healthcare system to deliver the best care for both children and adults in line with the highest international standards. Through the compassion and unwavering commitment of our world-class healthcare professionals at SEHA, we are continuing to set new benchmarks in pediatric and post-acute, long-term and rehabilitation care across the Emirate and the wider region.”

Philipp Mielenz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Salma Hospital, stated: “Salma is the first children’s rehabilitation hospital in the region. We are offering a unique service from the very beginning: Excellent specialized rehabilitation for kids, provided by highly experienced and trained paediatric medical staff, which we refer to as the ‘Salma Family’. After only 3 years of operations, we are considered one of the leading hospitals in the UAE and the GCC for providing integrated care and long-term rehabilitation of children with acute conditions.”

He added: “Our dedicated medical team at Salma provide personalized and customized treatment to every patient, in addition to counselling families about the best care and development plans for children with complex healthcare needs. With the strength of SEHA’s network in the UAE and in combination with the dedication of our exceptional ‘Salma Family’, we will be able to continue to transform the rehabilitation landscape further, in is line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to elevate the standards of health care services across Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Designed to offer world-class care, Salma provides holistic and multi-disciplinary services, including a specialized and intensive rehabilitation programme that encompasses therapy. Additionally, the hospital goes beyond providing regular medical and therapy services to include psychological support to its patients and their families.

The 83-bed facility provides family-focused care that promotes independence, elevates quality of life and places both children and their families at the centre of the therapeutical process. Considered the ‘home-away-from-home’ for almost all the patients and their loved ones, the facility has adopted a contemporary design, with dedicated rooms for parents, children’s therapy gym, landscape gardens, and play areas for children, in addition to 24/7 room service, full-time nursing assistance and laundry services.

Salma opened its doors to patients in August 2019 and has since become a leading referral for pediatric long-term care and rehabilitation services in the UAE and across the region.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

About Salma:

Named after the first and oldest Emirati nurse Salma Al Sharhan, salma Children’s Long-term Care and Rehabilitation Hospital (SCRH) is the only holistic pediatric private hospital in the UAE designed specifically to provide the ultimate care for your precious ones.

A contemporary, child-friendly design, spacious rooms, dedicated therapy areas and vast spaces for rehabilitation and recreation both indoors and outdoors help our medical team to treat every patient with the highest level of care and expertise.

