English will retain its position as the world’s most widely spoken language over the next decade and teachers will continue to be at the heart of English learning, even in the face of increased automation, AI and machine learning.

These are two of the findings in a landmark research publication, the Future of English: Global Perspectives, published by the British Council in April. It is the result of a series of roundtables connecting education experts from 49 countries across the globe.

This is the first publication in a major programme of research and global engagement started by the British Council in 2020. The Future of English research programme will shine a light on the trends driving the use of English as a global language and provide data to inform policy makers, educators, researchers, and others interested in this important topic.

Key findings:

English is the most widely spoken language in the world. and English is likely to retain this position for the next decade and beyond.

English will play an important role in giving more young people access to higher education opportunities.

There is a strong connection between the desire to learn English and the need for teachers, even when new technologies are considered.

Private sector has the potential to address the deficiencies in language education provision offered by the public sector and expand the prospects available to young people. Nevertheless, the quality of certain private offerings is inconsistent, and the report proposes increased cooperation between public and private providers.

Policy makers should continuously review the approach to assessing English proficiency to make sure assessment practices stay relevant for today’s study, work and social interactions.

Technology has the potential to help greater numbers of students access language learning. But the publication found that it also risks widening the divide between people who have access to technology and those who do not.

There has been a gradual, industry led, shift away towards valuing language proficiency that is more practical and situational, rather than solely focusing on being fluent in one's native language

The British Council will be driving data collection globally to inform future research releases globally. As part of our long-term commitment, we have initiated a major new Future of English research grant scheme, awarding the first four grants to UK-led international projects in 2022.

Alongside the new publication, the British Council is set to unveil a new Future of English touring exhibition. The multimedia exhibition will explore several of the report’s core themes - English in education, English in the workplace, and English in the community - and feature interactive elements which will ask visitors for their views on the future of the English language. Initially opening at the British Council’s headquarters in Stratford, London from 26 April, the exhibition will subsequently travel to the New Directions LATAM 2023 conference in São Paulo, Brazil from 25-27 May, the New Directions East Asia 2023 conference in Hanoi, Viet Nam on 27 and 28 October 2023. Other locations and dates will be announced for 2023, before the exhibition returns to London in early 2024.

Mark Walker, Director of English & Exams at the British Council, said:

“At the British Council, English language teaching, learning and assessment are at the heart of what we do. We champion the power of English to break down barriers and help millions of learners grow their skills, build international connections, and access life-changing opportunities.

“Now we’re collaborating with partners, thought leaders, teachers and learners around the world to open up new conversations and share global perspectives about the future of English.”

The British Council supports 100 million English learners worldwide with online resources and connects with more than four million teachers and educators online each year – the world’s largest global network of teachers. The British Council also works directly with education leaders, teacher educators and teachers of English to raise standards of English in education systems.

To read the full report :https://www.britishcouncil.org/future-of-english

Methodology

A series of roundtables took place from June to December 2021 with 92 policy-makers and experts from 49 countries around the world from a range of disciplines, including applied linguistics, assessment, and sector experts as well as practitioners across British Council networks with extensive field experience.

The outcomes from these roundtable discussions were consolidated with additional data collected from desk research and surveys.

The Future of English report is authored by Mina Patel, Mike Solly and Steve Copeland and edited by Professor Barry O’Sullivan (all of the British Council) and Professor Yan Jin (School of Foreign Languages, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and member of the British Council’s Assessments Advisory Board).

