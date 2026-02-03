UAE Real Estate Market Prepares for a New Round of Foreign Investment

New Real Estate Projects Expected, Supported by DIFC Expansion

Dubai, UAE: The launch of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) expansion, with an estimated investment of approximately AED 100 billion, represents a significant milestone in the development of Dubai's real estate market and reflects the emirate's strategic vision to solidify its position as a global hub for business, financial services, and investment, a “ W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” report confirmed.

The company estimated that this massive project is not merely an urban expansion, but a comprehensive economic step with direct and indirect impacts on various sectors of the real estate market, including investment demand, the growth of commercial and residential projects, and attracting new international companies to establish their regional or global headquarters in Dubai.

“The expansion of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will contribute to increase demand for high-quality office space and sophisticated retail areas, as well as boosting interest in luxury residential units near the Centre, driven by the growing number of executives, employees, and experts working in financial institutions and multinational corporations,” said CEO Walid Al Zarooni.

He noted that the project enhances Dubai's appeal as a global financial hub, especially given the regional and international competition to attract investments and major companies. He pointed out that the advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation, and stable regulatory environment make Dubai the preferred choice for accessing the Middle East, Africa, and South Asian markets.

“The UAE real estate market will witness, in the near future, the entry of a new segment of foreign companies, particularly in the fields of finance, fintech, consulting, and legal services.This will positively impact demand for commercial real estate and create promising investment opportunities for both developers and investors,” he added.

Al Zarooni emphasized that the expansion of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will revolutionize integrated urban planning, combining business premises, residential facilities, and recreational amenities. This will enhance the quality of life and increase the investment value of the surrounding areas.

He explained that this anticipated momentum will stimulate the launch of new real estate projects, both by local developers and international companies seeking to capitalize on the market's rapid growth. He noted that the increasing demand will bolster the sector's sustainable growth and support price stability in the medium and long term.

The CEO pointed out that the expansion reflects growing global confidence in the UAE economy and its capacity to accommodate mega-projects, thanks to flexible economic policies, investment-friendly legislation, and a sophisticated legal framework that protects investors' rights and promotes transparency.

He added that the project will also contribute to diversifying the investor base in the real estate market, with the entry of international institutions and investment funds seeking stable assets and sustainable returns, particularly given the volatility in some global markets.

Al Zarooni emphasized that the next phase requires real estate brokerage firms and developers to be ready to keep pace with this growth by offering innovative real estate solutions and professional services that meet the aspirations of new companies and international investors.

"The DIFC massive AED 100 billion expansion, have a clear message confirming Dubai’s strong position as a global economic hub. The real estate sector will remain one of the main beneficiaries of this ambitious vision, through opening up broad horizons for new companies to enter the market, besides boosting the UAE's position as a leading global investment destination," he concluded.

