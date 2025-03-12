Women entrepreneurs in Oman prioritize securing digital transactions through advanced security measures and employee awareness and training;

Women business owners see a need for more innovative products and stronger customer acquisition strategies.

Muscat, Oman: Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, has announced the results of its first Women SMB Digitalization Index for Oman. The findings reveal that women-owned businesses in Oman excel in leveraging AI and new technologies to grow and secure their business. However, gaps remain in product innovation and customer acquisition. The index assesses businesses based on five key indicators, including online presence, digital payment acceptance, payment security awareness, customer engagement, and customer retention.

Manish Gautam, Visa’s Country Manager for Oman said, “Our Women SMB Digitalization study highlights that women-owned businesses in Oman tech and business savvy and eager to expand. However, 38% of respondents cite the development of innovative products and services as their primary challenge, while 33% see a need for better payment acceptance training, and 32% emphasize the importance of enhanced customer acquisition strategies. Visa remains committed to working with our local partners to offer the necessary tools, mentorship, and resources women business leaders need to be successful and support the Omani government in building an inclusive, resilient digital economy.”

Key findings of the Women SMB Digitalization Index:

Raising Capital. Access to funding remains a critical challenge for women entrepreneurs as they navigate financial constraints and investment priorities.

The survey reveals that women-owned businesses in Oman primarily rely on bank loans (38%), venture capital (37%), and angel investors (36%) to establish their businesses.

To support business growth and key projects, Omani women entrepreneurs seek funding from various sources. The most common approaches include assistance from friends and family (35%), additional bank loans and credit (33%), venture capital (32%), and reinvesting profits (29%).

Technology Adoption. Women entrepreneurs in Oman are actively embracing digital advancements to enhance their businesses’ efficiency, security, and customer experience.

Surveyed women entrepreneurs understand the impact of AI in business, using the technology in payments and billing (60%), sales and marketing (57%), product development (55%), and supply chain management (55%).

59% of women entrepreneurs in Oman are aware of cyber threats.

More than half (54%) of respondents reported improved automation of tasks, leading to faster payment processing after integrating AI into their company payments. Additionally, 53% experienced enhanced fraud detection and prevention.

Women-owned businesses in Oman actively use their business websites (56%), social media pages (49%) or mobile apps (40%) to sell products and services online.

To secure digital transactions, women entrepreneurs in Oman prioritize advanced security measures (46%) and employee awareness and training (41%).

Growth Priorities. Growth and skill development remain key priorities for women entrepreneurs in Oman, with many looking to expand into new markets.

Half of respondents (50%) aim to enhance their business’s social or environmental impact as a strategy for expansion.

Four in ten (44%) surveyed women-owned businesses seek to explore new markets or industries.

Many women entrepreneurs are interested in building stronger partnerships (38%) and expanding operations to reach more customers (37%).

As women entrepreneurs focus on digital growth and business expansion, Visa remains committed to supporting them with tools, resources, and platforms they need to thrive in the digital economy.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, in territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.

Media Contact

Anna Shulga

Corporate Communications, GCC, Visa

ashulga@visa.com