In Q1 2026, the ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) for Abu Dhabi’s freehold residential market rose to 148 points, marking a clear acceleration from the preceding quarter with a 6.4% quarter-on-quarter increase and 17.8% annual growth.

Haider Tuaima, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Research at ValuStrat, said:

“Abu Dhabi's residential market maintained its upward trajectory in the first quarter, reflecting its later position in the property cycle relative to Dubai and its comparatively more accessible price points that continue to support strong end-user demand. While geopolitical developments have introduced some caution across the UAE, there is no clear evidence of a material impact on Abu Dhabi's property market at this stage. Given the nature of the UAE’s real estate landscape, while the capital and Dubai do not move in parallel, they do tend to follow similar broader trends over time. As such, any sustained shift in market conditions may take time to filter through, and we will be closely monitoring second-quarter performance.”

Apartments vs villas: Apartments lead the growth cycle amidst controlled supply

Apartments led the capital growth cycle in Q1, with values increasing significantly by 10.4% QoQ and 22.7% YoY. Villa prices recorded more moderate, steady gains of 2.7% quarterly and 13.4% annually. Overall residential performance remained strongest in established communities where ready inventory is currently available. Supply conditions also remained highly supportive of pricing, with overall delivery levels remaining relatively controlled across the emirate.

Market activity: Seasonal and environmental disruptions

Similar to broader regional trends, transactional activity during the quarter was influenced by a confluence of seasonal and behavioural factors. This included the holy month of Ramadan, Eid holidays, increased remote working and home schooling, as well as periods of severe adverse weather, which naturally paused typical viewing and transaction timelines.

Rents hold firm: Stable performance with high occupancy

In contrast to the sharp acceleration in capital values, Abu Dhabi's rental performance remained stable. The residential rental VPI was unchanged quarter-on-quarter but recorded a 5.9% annual increase, reaching 128.1 points. These steady rental rates, operating alongside healthy citywide occupancy levels of 88.1%, indicate a broadly stable and mature rental environment.

Commercial sectors: Office and industrial assets demonstrate firm performance

Outside the residential sector, Abu Dhabi’s office market remained highly firm. Both listing sales prices and asking rents recorded positive quarterly and annual growth, underpinned by strong corporate occupancy levels. The industrial sector also showed a stable, resilient performance. At the same time, capital values were largely unchanged over the quarter, the sector maintained double-digit annual growth, and industrial rental rates continued to increase across most segments.

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About VPI:

The ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) regularly marks to market a sample of properties that represent more than 90% of Abu Dhabi’s residential market and is built by our expert RICS Registered Valuers.

ValuStrat Price Index offers a more current read on market conditions because it is valuation-based rather than transaction-driven. While Dubai Land Department data reflects transactions that can lag as deals are agreed weeks or months earlier, VPI captures where the market stands today by incorporating real-time feedback from active participants. This makes it more responsive to shifts in sentiment and pricing trends.

About ValuStrat:

ValuStrat is an international consulting group providing Advisory, Valuations, Research, Transaction Advisory, Due Diligence, and Industrial Consulting across multiple sectors. With 45+ years of experience, a network of 17 offices in five countries, and a client base of 1,000+ organisations, ValuStrat supports governments, financial institutions, corporates, and SMEs.

The firm is one of the oldest valuation practices in the Middle East, a preferred provider to 120+ financial institutions in EMEA. It is ranked in the top category by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Its consulting services in Strategy, M&A, Real Estate, and Banking have been recognised by Consultancy ME for two consecutive years.

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