Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Following a survey shared by Uber among female drivers in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, data found sees an optimistic outcome of female empowerment in the Kingdom, with more than 76% of the participants citing financial independence as the reason they drive using Uber. More than 56% of the participants mentioned using Uber to support their families and selves financially, with 46.89% of the drivers successfully increasing financial stability.

77% of the respondents said they felt safe driving with Uber, with a large majority highlighting the sense of community it has helped build. With localized features such as the ‘Women Preferred View’ – a product Uber built specifically for Saudi Arabia before expanding to other markets– allowing female drivers a choice to be connected to women riders. More than half of the participants are keen to continue their journey with Uber, progressing their professional lives and financial independence.

In line with their commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, Uber continues to connect with, empower, and support the advancement of women in Saudi, by providing financial opportunities, flexibility, and advanced safety measures for female drivers. Wusool, the subsidized women empowerment program that Uber launched in 2017, has supported more than 120,000 women taking 20M trips to and from their workplace between 2017 and 2021. This has played a critical role in driving forward Saudi Arabia's female labor participation, which has gone up to 37% in mid-2022.



Mohammad Aljuraish, General Manager, Uber Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to play a key role in supporting female financial independence and empowerment in the Kingdom. We see that female driver’s ages range from 21-46, showcasing the diversity of driver profiles who drive using the Uber app, whether for self-empowerment, exceeding cultural barriers or financial support. We hope to continue creating innovative solutions, and build locally using our global experience, to bridge mobility concerns for our riders.”

