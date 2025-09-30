Security chiefs in the UAE say that economic instability in the country is lower than anywhere else globally, confirming its status as one of the safest and most economically resilient countries in the world to do business.

Specifically, only 29% of security chiefs in the UAE believe economic instability will be a security-impacting hazard next year – significantly lower than the regional and global averages of 41% and 44%.

The report also indicates that many cutting-edge security technologies incorporating AI are predicted to be used at higher rates in the UAE than anywhere else in the region, cementing its reputation as a global leader in this field.

Nearly 6 in 10 security chiefs (59%) say AI-powered intrusion detection and perimeter security is crucial for their operations over the next two years (46% regional average, 44% global average). Half of security leaders (50%) say the same about AI-driven threat detection and risk assessment (42% regional average, 44% global average).

Looking specifically at autonomous AI (takes direct action with minimal human input), which is the most sophisticated kind, use is highest within incident response and emergency management (23% regional average). Drilling down further, prevalence of this kind of AI for this type of scenario is highest in the UAE across the region at 26%.

These are key findings from the World Security Report, commissioned by Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider, and its international business, G4S. 2,352 chief security officers in 31 countries at medium and large, global companies with total revenue of more than $25 trillion took part in the research. 58 security chiefs in the UAE and 232 in total from the Middle East were surveyed. The study also incorporates the perspectives of 200 global institutional investors managing over $1 trillion in assets.

“Building a secure, cohesive and globally competitive society are key pillars of the UAE Centennial 2071; its favourable and resilient business environment is highlighted by this year’s World Security Report. The country’s forward-looking approach to security also aligns closely with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, positioning it well to navigate future risks,” said Omar Dababneh, managing director of G4S in the UAE.

Looking at internal security threats, there is more good news to be found with security chiefs in the UAE expecting to face the fewest number of sabotage and industrial espionage incidents in the region – a position the country has held since 2023. Only 21% of UAE security leaders anticipate experiencing industrial espionage in the coming year, compared to a regional average of 27%. Expectations are even lower for sabotage, with just 17% forecasting such incidents versus 25% across the region.

Despite these low figures, there is still an emphasis on preparedness: nearly three-quarters of security chiefs (72%) say their physical security budget will increase over the next 12 months. This is a notable six percentage points higher than the global average.

More than half of security chiefs at 52% say investment in process optimisation and efficiency improvements is their top budget priority over the next year, 11 percentage points higher than the global average. An equal number of security chiefs say the same about investing in new security technology and infrastructure, higher than both the regional and global average (both 47%).

The views of global institutional investors back up why the UAE and other countries are investing heavily in security, with 63% saying a physical security incident could impact the value of a publicly listed company by as much as 32%.

“Preparedness and a focus on innovation are the standout features of corporate security in the Middle East, underpinned by a striving culture that emphasises continual improvement.

“It’s equally pleasing to see that security leaders in the region recognise the importance of people and understand the benefits of integrated security solutions,” said Sanjay Verma, G4S regional president for APAC and the Middle East.

About the 2025 World Security Report

The report is based on anonymous online survey responses of 2,352 chief security officers - or those in equivalent positions - at medium and large, global companies across 31 countries with combined annual revenue of more than $25 trillion. Research was carried out between March 21, 2025 and April 16, 2025.

The selected group of 200 global institutional investors managing more than $1 trillion of assets also took part in an anonymous online survey between April 8 and 14, 2025.

To view the report, please visit: https://worldsecurityreport.com/

