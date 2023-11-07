An exclusive event to highlight key achievements and partners of the study was attended by dignitaries and senior figures in UAE healthcare including Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, the Director of Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, Abu Dhabi Police, and HE Matar Al Nuaimi, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Phase One of the Study saw the recruitment of nearly 15,000 participants, whereas Phase Two will recall 5,000 participants to identify additional physiological, genetic, and microbiome biomarkers and risk factors for common diseases in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in collaboration with Tamkeen, celebrated the completion of the UAE Healthy Future Study’s (UAEHFS) first phase of recruiting nearly 15,000 participants in the UAE’s first-ever prospective cohort study of its kind that seeks to determine how the health of UAE nationals are affected by their lifestyle, environment, and genes, specifically looking at risk factors for obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

The UAEHFS has been recruiting participants since 2016 and received approval from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dubai Health Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention to conduct genetic analyses of UAEHFS participants and link them to medical records.

This collaborative study has paved the way for an unprecedented level of cooperation between healthcare organizations, and academic institutions in the UAE. These pioneering efforts have led to a raft of new measurable achievements, including 47 articles in peer-reviewed international journals over the past seven years. The study has further contributed to significant advances to the national capacity in public health and thus made significant contributions in establishing regulations and research in this area – including contributions to the COVID-19 pandemic and the establishment of Emirati Genome Program, which serves as a flagship national initiative.

The event on Monday, November 6 was attended by dignitaries including HE Matar Al Nuaimi, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), HE Omniyat Al Hajri, ADPHC Executive Director of the Community Health Sector, and Major General Buti Al Shamsi from Abu Dhabi Police, and John Tate, CEO of Tamkeen, to mark the conclusion of Phase One and the inauguration of Phase Two.

Phase Two of the study aims to carry out a robust analysis of the total baseline data to identify additional physiological, genetic, and microbiome biomarkers and risk factors for diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and relevant non-communicable disorders. Recall and collect data from 5,000 participants who joined the study from 2014-2018, and collect more non-invasive clinical phenotype data including brain and abdominal imaging (MRI), echocardiography (ECG), stress test, 24 hours glucose, blood pressure, and physical activity monitoring.

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said: “The UAE Healthy Future Study brings together some of the best scientists and physicians across major academic and healthcare institutions in the country, in line with the UAE’s innovation strategy. This strong collaboration has made it possible for researchers and policymakers to lay the groundwork for a healthier society for generations to come. We are grateful for the support of our strategic partners, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and we thank all of our partner organizations and academic institutions for their major contributions.”

Senior Vice Provost of Research and Managing Director of the NYUAD Research Institute Sehamuddin Galadari added: “We are proud to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the study, which focused on collaboration, recruitment, and capacity building. This has seen us help establish NYUAD as a center of excellence for population health research in the region, while its innovation and impact are being recognized nationally and internationally. We take this opportunity to recognize the faculty, physicians, the staff, and our consortium partners who have made exceptional contributions to the success of the UAEHFS. And we acknowledge our talented team of young scientists, most of whom are Emiratis, who have not only made substantial contributions to the study but also managed to obtain graduate degrees using data from the UAEHFS. This demonstrates the value of national capacity building in public health and I am glad that the NYUAD Research Institute is supporting this.”

Center Director and Principal Investigator of the UAEHFS and leading international clinical epidemiologist Professor Raghib Ali OBE, was joined at the event by Senior Vice Provost of Research Sehamuddin Galadari and Co-Director of Public Health Research Center Youssef Idaghdour in sharing key insights and highlighting achievements from Phase One of the study. Westermann and Tate outlined the involvement of NYUAD and Tamkeen in the project and thanked the study’s partners. Youssef Idaghdour delivered a presentation titled Genetics of Complex Diseases in the UAE.

Organized and funded by NYUAD, in association with its Abu Dhabi partner, Tamkeen, UAEHFS is being conducted in collaboration with: the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), SEHA – The Abu Dhabi Health Services company (including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al Ain Regional Blood Bank and the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank), Zayed Military Hospital, United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Khalifa University, EBTIC, Higher Colleges of Technology, Healthpoint, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Capital Health Screening Center, Oasis Hospital, Latifa Hospital, and NYU Langone School of Medicine.

About UAE Healthy Future Study

The UAE Healthy Future Study is the first long-term study aimed at understanding and providing substantive evidence for environmental, lifestyle, and genetic determinants of common diseases in the UAE population, such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. All UAE Nationals between the ages of 18 and 40 are invited to volunteer by participating in a confidential health assessment and future follow up that will contribute to a healthier future in the UAE. For more information, please visit the website.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen LLC is an Abu Dhabi company that partners with leading local and international institutions to deliver projects that enrich the emirate’s social, cultural, and educational landscape in support of its Economic Vision 2030. Tamkeen is New York University’s partner in the UAE, enabling NYU Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development. In addition to NYUAD, Tamkeen manages a portfolio of programs, projects, and events, including The FoodTech Challenge, Ideas Abu Dhabi, startAD, and the UAE Healthy Futures Study.