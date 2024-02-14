Making a mistake in choosing an apartment for living and vacation in Dubai can be very costly for tenants. But how to make the right choice? The experts of Sales Department at technologically-empowered rental company with stylish living spaces, branded services and community for tenants Colife Dubai, reveals all the expats’ secrets. In this article, Colife’s experts listed the most popular neighborhoods and towers for rent among tenants.

Top 3 areas for renting an apartment in Dubai and their best buildings

"Currently, Colife rents out fully equipped Scandinavian-style apartments with included services and activities in 15 districts: Dubai Marina, JBR, JLT, JVC, Dubai Hills, Production City, Meydan, Creek Harbour, Downtown, Business Bay, Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens , DIFC, Sobha Hartland, Jumeirah. Each of them is in demand and has its own advantages for life. But we want to pay attention to those areas that are in the top 3 among all visitors to Dubai," shared the experts at Colife Dubai.

1. Dubai Marina

This is the "center" of Dubai for many newcomers. Approximately 30% of all those who approach Colife for renting a home ask for an apartment in this area. It’s due to the proximity to the bay, a beautiful artificial canal surrounded by glass skyscrapers, and the Bluewaters Island, which can also be reached on foot.

You can rent a studio here for 9,000 – 10,000 thousand AED, a 1-bedroom apartment from 12,500 thousand, and a 2-bedroom from 16,000 thousand.

Top towers in the area:

Princess Tower: one of the tallest towers in the area with a magnificent gym, pool, and co-working space. It is located within walking distance to the sea, promenade, and metro stations. Prices for 1-bedroom here start from 12,500 AED, and 2-bedroom from 16,000 AED.

Marina Gate Tower: the Bugatti of the skyscrapers in Dubai Marina.Renting a one-bedroom apartment here starts from 15,000 AED. Excellent finish, quality apartments, and the building's maintenance by the fashionable developer Select Group.

Towers from this developer are popular throughout the area due to their quality, safety, and the beauty of entrance areas. Therefore, apartments in buildings like No9, Bay Central, Studio One, or Botanica, you can confidently rent.

2. Dubai Hills

This sensational district quickly gained popularity among tenants. One of the best developers in the city, EMAAR, opened the green area with a large park, low-rise towers, villas, and townhouses to suit any taste and budget. The area attracts families with children or pets, as well as residents who are tired of the big city noise. Dubai Hills is located deep within the city, making having a car essential for its residents. Although this area is often called a "city within a city”. There's not much need for freelancers to leave Dubai Hills with everything available on-site, from a large shopping center, cafes, and restaurants to dog parks and a tennis court.

Renting a studio here starts from 11,000 AED, one-bedroom apartments from 13,000 AED, and two-bedroom apartments from 20,000 AED.

Top towers in the area:

Collective 1 and 2 – an ideal place for young professionals. There are numerous convenient and creative communal spaces in towers: co-working with plenty of workspace and meeting areas, a lounge area, library, green terraces, gym, and pool. Renting a studio here starts from 12,500 AED, a one-bedroom from 14,000 AED, and a two-bedroom from 19,000 AED.

Pinnacle – an elegant building for those who want to live in a luxurious home but are wary of massive structures. This complex has only 9 floors. In addition to the existing modern fitness center, pool, and children's play area in the building, each apartment has its balcony. Moreover, you can rent a studio here for just 9,000 AED. For this price you'll be living in a green, low-rise area, close to Dubai Hills Mall and Kings Hospital.

3. Downtown Dubai

A dream for all enthusiasts of the urban landscape and those who love to be in the midst of events. 15% of Colife clients express a desire to settle in Downtown. Here, you can have everything: a view from the window to the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall in walking distance, and if you work in Dubai, your office is likely nearby too, in the Business Bay area.

Prices for studios in Downtown start from just 9,000 AED, while one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments can be rented with budgets starting from 11,500 AED and 16,000 AED, respectively.

Top towers in the area:

Boulevard Towers — affordable buildings for comfortable living in Downtown. The towers are conveniently located within walking distance of Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Park. Renting a studio here starts at a minimum of 9,000 AED, while one-bedroom apartments are available for 13,000 AED.

Burj Crown is a tower in a higher price segment, constructed by EMAAR. It’s the most renowned developer in Dubai known for building the iconic Burj Khalifa. EMAAR towers, in general, are distinguished by a high level of comfort, quality finishing, and service. Therefore, two-bedroom apartments for rent in Burj Crown start at 20,000 AED.

In conclusion, it is important to note that more and more people are moving to Dubai. Professionals from around the world are attracted by career opportunities, high salaries and quality of life, as well as the warm climate and convenience of relocation. According to the Dubai Statistics Center, by the end of 2023 the population reached 3.65 million. This means that in just one year, Dubai's population grew by more than 100,000 people. According to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the city's population is projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040.

The rapid population growth inevitably affects the rental market. Choosing suitable options for rent becomes increasingly challenging, as construction has already been completed in most popular city areas. Due to limited supply and high demand, prices are rising rapidly. Ilnara Muzafyarova, CEO of Colife Dubai, stated that in 2024, the cost of short-term rentals (up to 6 months) in the city will increase by 20% compared to 2023, and about 15% for long-term rentals (over 6 months).

