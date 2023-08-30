Syrve MENA, one of the largest restaurant management software solution providers in MENA, released research on Face ID used in the UAE food market. In 2021, the company launched a Biometrics ID system for cafes and restaurants, and in 2023 actively started integrating it into UAE businesses. The recent data shows, that in less than three years of the Face ID technology's launching and the start of its operation in the UAE, more than 15% of all restaurants working together with Syrve MENA have implemented the solution into their business. Each year, approximately 5% of new restaurants choose to leverage Biometrics ID technology. The company predicts that by 2030 Face and finger ID will be in every second restaurant in the UAE.

By revolutionizing employee identification, reducing theft, and safeguarding against fraud, the Face ID solution not only enhances security but also ensures staff compliance with standard operating procedures. Biometrics ID system replaces PIN codes and cards with biometric data for secure authorization, saving time and providing additional control for restaurant management. The system encrypts and stores Hash Authentication Parameters, ensuring the security of biometric data. As part of Syrve MENA's global mission to automate up to 80% of daily routines in the Food and Beverages industry, FaceID represents a new step towards achieving this vision.

Percentage of UAE restaurants using Biometrics ID by Syrve for logging from 2021 to 2023.

The percentage of growth in the number of companies using Biometrics ID in their business ranges from 40 to 60% annually. Syrve MENA shares that such growth is possible due to the fact that more and more restaurants want to become digitalized and follow The UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025.

Alexander Ponomarev, Syrve MENA CEO “When we launched FaceID in Syrve, we did not expect such a demand for it. Now one of our best technologies shows a steady growth in the number of users, being at the forefront of the digital transformation of the F&B industry. It is important for us to develop automation of the restaurant business in the UAE and in the MENA region. By eliminating manual identification processes, our solution streamlines operations and enhances security, allowing businesses to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences”.

In the UAE, the FaceID system has already been widely used since 2021 to receive government services. Another great example is biometric face verification usage in hypermarkets, such as Carrefour, which was launched in early 2023. As for the use of Biometrics ID technology in the world, in China, it is connected with citizens’ digital IDs for purchasing in stores, cafes and restaurants with face identification.

As the UAE government focuses on digitalization and the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and COP28, companies are striving to comply with these directives for sustainable development. The use of technologies like Syrve's FaceID not only enhances operational efficiency but also contributes to sustainability by automating the food and beverage industry and reducing waste.

About Syrve MENA

Syrve is an international comprehensive all-in-one POS and MENA’s second-largest Restaurant Management Software solution. The company is working on innovative solutions for the food service market in UAE (+54 countries) to automatize bars, restaurants, and hospitality businesses.

Syrve MENA is based in Dubai and has been operating in MENA for 4 years, gaining more than 1200 customers of various types. Including the regional offices in MENA and Europe (the UK and Italy), Syrve operates in 54 countries.

Syrve POS’s clients include famous local and global large restaurant chains and small businesses, such as Papa John’s, Baskin-Robbins, Carrefour, Yo Sushi, Gourmet Gulf, Le Pain Quotidien, Bulldozer Group, among others.