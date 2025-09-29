Rising costs drive supply chain realignment, treasury management improvements, and digitalisation

Six key markets stand out for corporates realigning their supply chains: India, Malaysia, Mainland China, Indonesia, the UAE, and the US

Cairo, Egypt – Standard Chartered’s latest report reveals that while trade tariffs are top of mind, emerging technologies and global economic growth are equally critical factors, with 53% of corporates ranking those as the top strategic drivers shaping the future of global trade.

The Future of Trade: Resilience report presents findings from 1,200 C-suite and senior leaders at global corporates, who were surveyed on their outlook for global trade and their corporate strategies over the next three to five years.

Rising costs drive strategic adaptation. Recent macroeconomic and geopolitical developments are significantly impacting costs, with more than six in 10 corporates estimating costs to increase by 5% to 14%. In response, more than half are planning a multi-pronged approach: realigning their supply chains geographically, adjusting treasury management strategies, and increasing digitalisation efforts.

Sunil Kaushal, Global Co-head, Corporate & Investment Banking and CEO, ASEAN and South Asia, Standard Chartered, said: “We are seeing strong demand from clients to evolve their global trade and supply chain ecosystems and accelerate the adoption of smart manufacturing and AI to drive efficiencies and offset rising costs. Although trade fragmentation is likely to hinder global growth in the short term, rising prosperity in developing economies and emerging technology means that the picture, while complex, is still compelling.

Commenting on the findings, Mohammed Salama, Regional Head of Client Coverage for Corporate and Investment Banking, at Standard Chartered, said: “The UAE’s rise as a global trade hub is a direct reflection of the vision of its leadership to diversify the economy, strengthen resilience and invest in world-class infrastructure. That vision is positioning the country at the centre of tomorrow’s trade corridors and attracting corporates worldwide to place the UAE at the heart of their supply chains.” Adding that: “Egypt is considered a key partner in this equation, given its strategic location as a gateway to Africa and the Mediterranean, along with the significant investments it is witnessing in infrastructure and economic zones. This strengthens its integration with the new trade corridors and provides companies in Egypt with greater opportunities to access global markets, reinforcing its role as a regional hub for manufacturing and trade."

The Future of Trade report offers a forward-looking perspective on global corporate priorities to build resilience. It serves as a strategic compass, highlighting the top destinations that multinational companies are considering for realigning their sourcing, manufacturing, and exports. It also provides actionable insights to shape decision making, such as investing in supply chain finance platforms and digitalisation to improve treasury management, corporate cashflows, and supply chain diversification.”

Increasing focus on Asia and the Middle East. Corporate leaders believe that Asia will continue to drive trade growth in the next three to five years, with rising prominence from the Middle East and the US remaining as a heavyweight. The report also reveals corridors that will see increased trade and manufacturing activities.

Table: Top six markets of interest for global corporates realigning their supply chains geographically

Market Net intention Sourcing Manufacturing Export India 47% 41% 48% Malaysia 35% 31% 37% Mainland China 31% 26% 33% Indonesia 23% 20% 23% UAE 18% 18% 21% United States 16% 9% 19%

Net intention is the net proportion of surveyed corporates who are planning to increase or maintain activities with the target market.

Supply chain finance platforms adoption accelerates. Nearly 40% of surveyed corporates have already adopted supply chain platforms – with more than half planning implementation to optimise cash flow in the near term. Corporates highlighted the importance of banking partners that can connect them with vendors and enable supply chain shifts across borders through their extensive network.

-Ends-

Future of Trade report

The Future of Trade report is based on an online survey, conducted by Kantar between July and early August 2025, of 1,200 C-suite executives and/or key trade finance decision makers from multinational corporations (with annual revenue of over USD250 million) based in 17 key markets[1] across four sectors[2] on their views to global trade and their strategies in the next three to five years.

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

[1] Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mainland China, Malaysia, Nigeria, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam

[2] Consumer and retail; energy; power and diversified industries; and technology, media and telecommunications