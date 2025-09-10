More than half of people in Saudi Arabia now prefer sending remittances through digital apps

Respondents cite safety, privacy, speed (47%) and ease of use (43%) as the main reasons for using digital apps

93% send remittances at least once a year

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 10, 2025 – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced the Saudi Arabia findings of its Money Travels: 2025 Digital Remittances Adoption Report. The findings show that digital apps are increasingly becoming the preferred method for people to send money abroad.

The research reveals that more than half (59%) of people in Saudi Arabia now prefer to send money through digital applications rather than physical outlets. According to the survey, 47% of people in Saudi Arabia cited safety, privacy and speed as the most important factors. This was followed by ease of use at 43%. Confidence in digital channels is growing, with 43% of respondents now saying peace of mind is a reason they use apps, up 6 points from 2024.

More people in Saudi Arabia are now sending remittances than ever before[1]. Visa’s research reveals 51% of respondents send money for humanitarian needs and 42% provide regular support for loved ones. An overwhelming 93% send money at least once a year, representing a 6% increase from last year. This trend reflects the wider market, where expatriate remittances reached SR144 billion in 2024, the highest level since 2021[2].

Despite the growing adoption of digital methods, pain points remain. A third of respondents cited high costs as a major barrier for sending (29%) and receiving (33%) remittances.

“Fast, easy and secure payments can make a profound difference for people in Saudi Arabia who send money abroad to support their families and communities,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. “Millions of families abroad rely on these funds from Saudi Arabia, and Visa is bringing new ways – in partnership with our clients - to meet the local demand for simpler, faster and more secure ways to transfer money internationally.”

In Saudi Arabia, Visa is working with its financial institution partners to meet the growing demand for easier, more accessible and reliable ways to transfer money internationally. Visa Direct is a payment service that enables real-time money transfers quickly and securely using Visa’s global network, helping people, businesses and governments send and receive funds to billions of eligible cards, bank accounts and digital wallets worldwide. For more information about Visa Direct, please visit: Visa Direct | Transforming global money movement | Visa

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Visa and Morning Consult during January 2–30, 2025 among a sample of nearly 44,000 remittance senders and receivers across 20 countries including North & Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The interviews were conducted online. Within each country, survey respondents are weighted based on census estimates for age, gender, education, and region.

