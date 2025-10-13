Savills Middle East has brought to market an exceptional custom-built villa on Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most exclusive addresses. Villa G11, located on Frond G, is listed for AED 165,000,000 and spans 15,500 sq. ft. of refined living space on a 16,174 sq. ft. plot. The five-bedroom residence has been thoughtfully designed to balance privacy, proportion, and comfort, with every detail carefully curated for a life of understated luxury.

The home’s architecture maximises its waterfront setting, with open-plan interiors and panoramic views of the sea. Each element has been finished with meticulous attention to detail, from Rimadesio doors and bookmatched marble surfaces to bespoke lighting and seamless spatial flow. The result is a villa that feels both expansive and intimately personal.

The main living areas open directly onto landscaped terraces furnished with Minotti pieces, while the infinity pool appears to merge with the sea beyond. The second-floor entertainment suite features Henge furnishings and a Giorgetti bar, offering a relaxed yet sophisticated setting for hosting. A private gym overlooks the water, and the villa’s layout allows natural light to shape the mood throughout the day.

The Henge kitchen, equipped with Gaggenau appliances, including an integrated coffee system and fridge-freezer, has been designed for both function and beauty. Each of the five bedrooms is generously proportioned and individually furnished, with Minotti pieces lending a calm, contemporary warmth. The master suite occupies its own wing, providing complete privacy and direct terrace access.

Dubai’s prime residential market continues to show strong momentum, with the Palm Jumeirah consistently ranking among the top villa communities for ultra-prime transactions, according to Savills’ Dubai Prime Residential Report 2025. The island’s blend of exclusivity, lifestyle, and global appeal positions it among the world’s leading luxury residential destinations.

To view the property listing online on the Savills Website, please follow this link – https://search.savills.com/ae/en/property-detail/uaegyvi34188s

