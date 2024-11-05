Fueled by a period of large-scale economic development, the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Emirati & Saudi Brands have collectively grown their brand value by 93% over the last five years and are today worth $97 billion. This compares to 66% brand value growth for the Global Top 100 over the same period. It shines a light on how the most valuable Emirati and Saudi brands have successfully leveraged critical brand levers, including being meaningful and different, diversifying into new spaces, being more present and predisposing more people to buy at the right price.

In this year’s brand ranking report released today, Saudi insurer Tawuniya is the fastest-rising brand overall, up 76% to $1.2 billion. Finding new spaces for growth by diversifying into financial services, healthcare, and car maintenance, this highly trusted insurance brand is making its mark with its customers. Following changes in regulation, its recent partnership with fintech startup Hakbah supports the government’s goal of promoting financial inclusion, while offering enhanced financial security to Hakbah’s customers.

Dairy and food brand Saudia is the second-fastest riser. It grew 50% to $821 million, rising four places in the Saudi brand ranking. The brand has benefited from consumers turning to more local brands and its continued drive to enhance the daily cooking experience with easy to implement recipes and expert tips.

Real estate brand Aldar is the fastest-growing Emirati brand, growing by 47% to $1.1 billion. Capitalising on the booming real estate market, Aldar expanded its luxury offerings to cater to the growing number of high-net-worth individuals interested in its deluxe hotels and newly built, walkable residential enclaves.

Premium brand positioning

The strongest brands justify charging a premium by being seen as ‘worth it’. More than three quarters (87%) of brands in the Emirati and Saudi Top 30 score highly on the most important drivers of a consumer’s willingness to pay more for a brand, by being seen as Meaningful and Different.

Two Emirati brands that have consistently justified their premium price proposition are airline Emirates, which grew its brand value by 15% to $6.2 billion, and real estate giant Emaar, which grew 25% to $4.4 billion.

Amol Ghate, Managing Director MENAP, Insights Division at Kantar says: “Brands all over the world can look to Saudi and Emirati brands as exemplifying what can be achieved by those businesses that are relentless in their pursuit of brand growth and follow a clear blueprint. Over the last five years, the sustained growth achieved by top Saudi and Emirati brands has reached an incredible $47 billion. In terms of being Meaningful and Different, these brands have surpassed the global brand average, which is a clear testament to their brand strength. Yet, more than 60% of brands in the region still have low meaning amongst their consumers and are not seen as different. Brands that can better understand consumer needs and connect their brands in relevant and unique ways will find growth.”



The Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Emirati Brands 2024

Nine out of ten brands have returned to the Emirati brand ranking, led by telecom giant e& (etisalat and ) with a brand value of $7.3 billion. Known worldwide for sponsoring Manchester City football club, e& also provides its Emirati users with some of the fastest 5G speeds worldwide and has also become a major player in enterprise AI and CX support solutions.

Multi-specialty hospital brand Burjeel enters the Emirati brand ranking for the first time. As the UAE becomes a major destination for medical tourism, Burjeel is successfully building a global profile as a world-class and technically advanced hospital.



Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Emirati Brands 2024

Rank 2024 Brand Category Brand Value 2024 (US$M) 1 e& (etisalat and ) Telecom Providers 7,287 2 Emirates Travel Services 6,238 3 FAB Financial Services 4,902 4 Emaar Real Estate 4,406 5 ADNOC Distribution Energy 2,815 6 Du Telecom Providers 1,752 7 ADCB Financial Services 1,175 8 Aldar Real Estate 1,118 9 Emirates NBD Financial Services 1,114 10 Burjeel Hospitals 972

The Kantar BrandZ Top 20 Most Valuable Saudi Brands 2024

For the first time in five years there is a new number one Saudi brand, Al Rajhi Bank ($14bn; +11%). Saudi Arabia’s best domestic bank exemplifies the spirit of transformation that is driving the Saudi economy. Expanding its digital footprint, Al Rajhi Bank has embraced new forms of marketing – recently becoming the first Saudi bank to have an active TikTok account.

Telecom brand STC, which held the number one position for the last four years, moves to No.2 in the Saudi ranking. Considering how many new entrant s have crowded into the Saudi telecom industry in recent years creating price wars, retaining a top position is a huge achievement for this powerhouse that continues to reinvigorate and inject new life into its brand.

Three new entrants to this year’s Saudi brand ranking include: the recently rebranded Saudi bank BSF at No.15, cooperative insurance company, Al Rajhi Takaful at No.18 and the petroleum and transport services company Aldrees at No.19.

Kantar BrandZ Top 20 Most Valuable Saudi Brands 2024

Rank 2024 Brand Category Brand Value 2024 (US$M) 1 Al Rajhi Bank Financial Services 13,959 2 STC Telecom Providers 13,673 3 Saudi National Bank Financial Services 11,148 4 Mobily Telecom Providers 3,480 5 Almarai Food and Beverages 3,423 6 BUPA Arabia Financial Services 2,598 7 Alinma Bank Financial Services 2,250 8 Jarir Bookstore Retail 1,843 9 Riyad Bank Financial Services 1,787 10 SAB Financial Services 1,590 11 Bank Albilad Financial Services 1,506 12 Nahdi Retail 1,464 13 Tawuniya Financial Services 1,209 14 Al Othaim Retail 986 15 BSF Financial Services 900 16 Saudia Food and Beverages 821 17 Panda Retail 762 18 Al Rajhi Takaful Financial Services 747 19 Aldrees Energy 704 20 Arab National Bank Financial Services 668

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Emirati & Saudi Brands rankings, report and extensive analysis are available now at www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/uae-ksa

For a quick read on a brand's performance compared to competitors in a specific category, Kantar's free interactive tool, BrandSnapshot powered by BrandZ, provides intelligence on 14,000 brands.

