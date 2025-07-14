Dubai, UAE – As Dubai’s retail sector races ahead, with sales projected to exceed $70.5 billion by 2025, the demand for curated, trend-savvy insights has never been greater. The CRC Edit — CRC Property’s dynamic new retail mini-magazine that unpacks the stories, shifts and cultural moments shaping the region’s fast-evolving commercial landscape.

The lead story? One with global impact: Disneyland Abu Dhabi is going to be a catalyst for growth and tourism.

This announcement is a milestone for regional tourism and signals the UAE’s growing status as a global hub for retail, leisure and experiential commerce. However, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Behnam Bargh, Managing Director of CRC, commented:

“The announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi marks a defining moment for the region. This isn't just a boost for tourism, it's a long-term catalyst for growth across hospitality, retail, F&B and real estate. With global attention turning to Yas Island, we anticipate a surge in investor interest and commercial activity that will elevate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global entertainment and lifestyle hub.”

Retail by the Numbers – Q2 Insights from CRC

Dubai recorded 232 retail transactions totalling AED 587M in Q2 2025, with top-performing areas including Business Bay, JVC, MBR City, Arjan and Dubai Marina. The appetite for well-positioned retail spaces shows no sign of slowing.

Current trends on the forefront of the retail market include a heavy tech-driven customer journey, particularly in community malls across the city, where more retailers are incorporating augmented reality installations, smart mirrors and interactive touchpoints to create curated and immersive shopping environments.

The magazine states that today, almost 9 in 10 UAE shoppers rely on digital tools while browsing in-store and 71% report interacting with features such as AR displays, in-store apps, kiosks and QR activations during their last visit.

Dubai’s Dining Goes Experiential: The Rise of Immersive Dining Concepts

Forget just food. The CRC Edit shines a light on how Dubai is a city that demands the extraordinary. The culinary scene is no longer limited to taste alone. It has evolved into a stage, a story and a spectacle.

From Krasota’s 360° visual gastro-theatre to Le Petit Chef’s whimsical 3D table-top performances, restaurants are transforming into immersive experiences that blend flavour, design, art and storytelling. In a city where expectations are constantly being redefined, experiential dining has become the new benchmark for success.

