United Arab Emirates: Q1 Insights from Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property portal, reveal a bullish UAE real estate market with both Dubai and Abu Dhabi experiencing a robust start to the year - for different reasons.

Dubai achieved historic highs in both the number and value of transactions, recording its strongest first quarter performance in more than a decade. The city recorded 45,474 transactions worth AED 142.7 billion reflecting a 22% increase in volume and a 30% increase in value compared to the same period in 2024. This surge was driven primarily by record activity in off-plan sales and existing property transactions.

Indeed, off-plan sales accounted for 56% of all transactions in Dubai, climbing to 25,440 transactions, representing a 24% YoY increase, with a value of AED 55.2 billion, up from AED 44.5 billion in Q1 2024. The ready market also delivered a breakout performance, with 20,034 transactions worth AED 87.5 billion, marking a 21% increase in volume and a 34% surge in value. This is the highest-ever quarterly results for this segment.

Dubai’s numbers reflect sustained demand from both end-users and investors, likely supported by a growing shift from renting to owning, as rising rental prices increasingly push residents to explore homeownership opportunities.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi saw a surge in the ready property market, posting a 9% increase in volume and a 75% rise in value, led by large commercial deals and rising demand for completed homes. Residential ready transactions were up 5% in volume and 33% in value, signalling buyer preference for move-in-ready options.

Key insights included:

Off-plan Market:

Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market continues to rank among the top-performing markets globally, with Q1 2025 witnessing a significant surge in total sales transactions. With 45,474 transactions achieved reflecting a 22% YoY increase, the total value rose by 30%, hitting AED 142.7 bn; the highest volume of transactions for a first quarter ever recorded. In Q1 2025, Dubai’s off-plan market recorded its highest first quarter performance in a decade, with off-plan sales accounting for 56% of total transaction volume. The number of off-plan transactions reached 25,440, up from 20,557 in Q1 2024, reflecting a 24% year-on-year increase, driven by strong long-term confidence among medium- and long-term investors. In terms of value, the off-plan segment also witnessed remarkable growth, with a 24% increase year-on-year, reaching AED 55.2 bn compared to AED 44.5 bn in Q1 2024. This represented 39% of the total transaction value in Q1 2025, highlighting the continued attractiveness of Dubai’s future development pipeline



Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi real estate market registered approximately 2,496 transactions, with a total transaction value amounting to AED 9.6 bn. Abu Dhabi’s off-plan market in Q1 2025 recorded approximately 1,332 off-plan sales transactions, with a value reaching AED 4.9 bn.



Existing/Ready Property Market:

Dubai: A new quarterly record was set, surpassing the average quarterly volume and value of 2024, with volume exceeding the 2024 average by 12% and value by 19%, reaffirming that Dubai’s real estate market continues its strong positive momentum into 2025. Existing property related transactions showed a YoY increase of 21% in volume, with approximately 20,034 transactions with a total value of AED 87.5 bn. Transaction value surged by 34%, compared to AED 65.3 bn in Q1 2024 Ready property transactions made up nearly half (44%) of the total sales transaction volume.



Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s existing/ready market in Q1 2025 recorded 1,164 transactions, accounting for approximately 47% of total transactions, compared to 1,066 transactions in Q1 2024. Existing property transactions contributed to 49% of the total transaction value, reflecting a notable growth of 9% in volume and a significant 75% increase in value compared to the same period last year. By volume, they represented 47% of total transactions. Residential transactions made up 88% of the total existing market volume and 60% of total value in Q1 2025, with the remainder attributed to commercial and other uses. Compared to Q1 2024, residential-ready transactions saw a 5% increase in volume and a 33% rise in value, indicating sustained demand for completed properties.



Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer, Property Finder commented, “This year remains strong, particularly in Dubai where investor confidence in long-term capital appreciation remains high. Abu Dhabi’s evolving buyer behaviour shows growing interest in quality, ready-to-move-in homes. From an international perspective, global policy shifts and the depreciation of the dollar are creating heightened interest in UAE real estate investment opportunities.

Overall, the UAE continues to be a reliable, and globally competitive real estate ecosystem, supported by initiatives such as the Dubai Real Estate Alliance by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) that brings together public and private sector partners. In parallel, DLD’s partnership with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to link the Emirate’s real estate registry with property tokenisation, enables fractional ownership of assets and is a major step towards allowing a broader base of investors to enter Dubai’s market.

Together, these developments are helping build a smarter, more inclusive and investment-friendly property market.”

“As a lighthouse tech company in the region, Property Finder remains committed to empowering home seekers with accurate, real-time data and supporting our partners in navigating these evolving trends."

More information and previous Property Finder Market Watch Reports can be found here.

Disclaimer

Market Watch Digest (MWD) serves as a streamlined version of the comprehensive Market Watch report, available in the coming weeks, designed to provide a rapid snapshot of market performance over a specific period. The data presented in MWD are preliminary and subject to change when compared to the detailed report. The definitive data will be available in the final version of Market Watch. Therefore, any discrepancies between MWD and the comprehensive report should be noted

