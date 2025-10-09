PHOTO
- Abu Dhabi’s 76% year-on-year growth bolstered by strategic and sustainable development.
- Dubai continues to be a safe haven for investment with value-driven, rather than volume-driven demand.
- Impressive growth has been reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for off-plan properties.
United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property platform, has unveiled record Q3 results for the robust property markets in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Abu Dhabi’s real estate market reached a historic peak in Q3 2025, driven by strong investor confidence and structural market changes. Total sales transactions soared to 7,154 – a 76% year-on-year increase – while the total value surged by 110% to AED 25.3 billion. Meanwhile, in Dubai, 59,044 sales transactions were executed, representing a 17% year-on-year increase, with the total value up by 19% to AED 169 billion.