United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, the MENA region’s leading property platform, has unveiled record Q3 results for the robust property markets in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Abu Dhabi’s real estate market reached a historic peak in Q3 2025, driven by strong investor confidence and structural market changes. Total sales transactions soared to 7,154 – a 76% year-on-year increase – while the total value surged by 110% to AED 25.3 billion. Meanwhile, in Dubai, 59,044 sales transactions were executed, representing a 17% year-on-year increase, with the total value up by 19% to AED 169 billion.

