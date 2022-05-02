Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Sales of print equipment in the Middle East and Africa will reach an estimated AED1.6 billion in 2026, powering the industry to a period of modest growth in the post-pandemic era.

Amidst this positive window of opportunity, leading manufacturers of print equipment have confirmed to showcase their latest products and solutions at the forthcoming Gulf Print & Pack exhibition, the leading trade show for the commercial and package printing sectors in the region, scheduled to take place on 24-26 May 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Hall No.1). Industry stakeholders are expected to capitalize on the growth potential of the industry as outlined in the Smithers Pira report titled The Future of Print Equipment Markets to 2026 referenced previously.

Among those confirmed to participate include Konica Minolta Business Solutions Middle East which will be introducing a new addition in their Mid Production segment along with Automated Color Management system and Registration System – Intelligent Quality Optimizer.

Nayyar Ansari, Business Unit Head at Konica Minolta says the company has a long history of introducing innovations in the print industry in the region. “We were the first at Gulf Print & Pack five years ago to introduce and showcase digital labels in the region and pioneered the introduction of the digital embellishment solution to the Middle East at the event. This year, we promise to excite yet again with a product launched that will showcase technological advancements in the industry.”

According to Ansari, digitalization will be a key trend in the industry moving forward. “The way business is shaping up digital technology will influence equipment investment among customers as it provides more flexibility. High-spend clients demand uniqueness, and it can be achieved through digital technology advancements. It’s not only about simply printing but technology shapes up the effective use of a human resource, creating more variety that could be quickly produced, making changes and re-produce,” he added.

As the industry moves towards digitalization globally not just in the region, innovation will be a key spotlight at Gulf Print & Pack.

“Printing equipment is used to produce a vast number of different products, from print publications such as newspapers and magazines to packaging and labels as well as sign and display graphics. Our industry impacts a wide range of other businesses - such as food and retail, even logistics - that are innovating rapidly in response to changing consumer habits and needs. We welcome those who are interested in what new innovations are being developed and introduced in our sector that will have far-reaching impacts on the way we do business in the future,” said Barry Killengray, show director, Gulf Print & Pack.

Another exhibitor, Vinsak, will be demonstrating its new range of label finishing equipment including USAR 430, tabletop rewinder, roll lifter (VRL series), and the Vinsak high build system for varnish and coating and digital foiling for labels and packaging.

Speaking about the company’s participation at the show, Ranesh Bajaj, director of Vinsak said, ‘Networking is essential when it comes to marketing your business, and nothing can beat connecting with your audience personally. Since Covid hit life has become a true hybrid. Vinsak is thrilled to learn that most of the events are now held in person and our team exhibiting at Gulf Print & Pack 2022 would be a huge step forward in reconnecting with our clients and customers outside the virtual zone.”

Visitors can register to attend Gulf Print & Pack for free via the event website at www.gulfprintpack.com.

-Ends-

For further assistance, please contact:

Anthon Garcia

anthon@designunlimitedpartners.com