Geneva -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for November 2024 global passenger demand with the following highlights:
- Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 8.1% compared to November 2023. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 5.7% year-on-year. The November load factor was 83.4% (+1.9 ppt compared to November 2023), an all-time high for November.
- International demand rose 11.6% compared to November 2023. Capacity was up 8.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.4% (+2.3 ppt compared to November 2023). Strong performance by carriers in Europe and Asia-Pacific drove this double-digit expansion in demand.
- Domestic demand rose 3.1% compared to November 2023. Capacity was up 1.5% year-on-year and the load factor was 83.5% (+1.2 ppt compared to November 2023).
“November was another month of strong growth in the demand for air travel with an overall expansion of 8.1%. The month was also another reminder of the supply chain issues that are preventing airlines from getting the aircraft they need to meet growing demand. Capacity growth is lagging demand by 2.4 ppts and load factors are at record levels. Airlines are missing out on opportunities to better serve customers, modernize their products and improve their environmental performance because aircraft are not being delivered on time. The 2025 New Year’s resolution for the aerospace manufacturing sector must be finding a fast and durable solution for their supply chain issues,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.
Air passenger market in detail - November 2024
World
November 2024 (% year-on-year)
share1
RPK
ASK
PLF (%-pt)
PLF (level)
TOTAL MARKET
100.0%
8.1%
5.7%
1.9%
83.4%
Africa
2.1%
10.9%
6.0%
3.3%
73.3%
Asia Pacific
31.7%
14.0%
9.0%
3.7%
84.9%
Europe
27.1%
8.3%
6.1%
1.7%
85.3%
Latin America
5.5%
7.0%
6.6%
0.4%
84.5%
Middle East
9.4%
8.9%
4.1%
3.6%
81.2%
North America
24.2%
-0.7%
1.0%
-1.4%
81.0%
1% of industry RPKs in 2023
Regional Breakdown - International Passenger Markets
All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in November 2024 compared to November 2023. Europe had the highest load factors (85.0%) while Asia-Pacific led on growth with a 19.9% year-on-year expansion in demand.
Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 19.9% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 16.2% year-on-year and the load factor was 84.9% (+2.6 ppt compared to November 2023).
European carriers had a 9.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.1% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.0 % (+1.8 ppt compared to November 2023).
Middle Eastern carriers saw an 8.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 3.9% year-on-year and the load factor was 81.0% (+3.6 ppt compared to November 2023).
North American carriers saw a 3.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 1.6% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.0% (+1.1 ppt compared to November 2023).
Latin American airlines saw an 11.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 11.9% year-on-year. The load factor was 84.4% (-0.4 ppt compared to November 2023).
African airlines saw a 12.4% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 6.0% year-on-year. The load factor rose to 72.9% (+4.1 ppt compared to November 2023).
Domestic Passenger Markets
Domestic RPK increased 3.1% over the previous year, decelerating slightly from the 3.5% growth posted in October. Signs of stable growth were shown in all markets except in the US which saw a 2.7% contraction, deeper than the 1.2% year-on-year dip recorded in October. This is part of a slowing trend in the US domestic market since June 2024 and mainly reflects lower low-cost carrier activity. US mainline carriers have continued to see growth over the same period.
World
November 2024 (% year-on-year)
share1
RPK
ASK
PLF (%-pt)
PLF (level)
Domestic
39.9%
3.1%
1.5%
1.2%
83.5%
Dom. Australia
0.8%
0.8%
-1.4%
1.9%
85.8%
Domestic Brazil
1.2%
9.6%
6.4%
2.5%
85.2%
Dom. China P.R.
11.2%
10.5%
2.6%
6.0%
83.4%
Domestic India
1.8%
13.3%
9.2%
3.2%
89.5%
Domestic Japan
1.1%
4.0%
0.9%
2.5%
84.1%
Domestic US
15.4%
-2.7%
0.5%
-2.6%
80.7%
1% of industry RPKs in 2023
Note: the six domestic passenger markets for which broken-down data are available account for approximately 31.4% of global total RPKs and 78.8% of total domestic RPKs
- Statistics compiled by IATA Economics using direct airline reporting complemented by estimates, including the use of FlightRadar24 data provided under license.
- All figures are provisional and represent total reporting at time of publication plus estimates for missing data. Historic figures are subject to revision.
- Domestic RPKs accounted for about 41.9% of the total market in 2022. The six domestic markets in this report account for 31.3% of global RPKs.
- Explanation of measurement terms:
- RPK: Revenue Passenger Kilometers measures actual passenger traffic
- ASK: Available Seat Kilometers measures available passenger capacity
- PLF: Passenger Load Factor is % of ASKs used.
- IATA statistics cover international and domestic scheduled air traffic for IATA member and non-member airlines.
- Total passenger traffic market shares by region of carriers for 2023 in terms of RPK are: Asia-Pacific 31.7%, Europe 27.1%, North America 24.2%, Middle East 9.4%, Latin America 5.5%, and Africa 2.1%.