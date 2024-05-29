Dubai, UAE: As the Dubai property market continues to break records in 2024, leading consultancy haus & haus Real Estate says the Palm Jumeirah is performing especially well on the sales front, with luxurious beachfront homes on the Fronds being targeted by wealthy global buyers.

In particular, haus & haus experts say Garden Homes are seeing high demand in 2024, with ten sold and transferred in the first quarter of this year and that amount on track to double in the second quarter.

The Garden Homes are part of a select group of properties known for their distinctive design and generous living spaces, with floor plans ranging from 5,000 to 6,000 square feet. Boasting large living areas, convenient layouts, and super high-quality finishes, they create an inviting atmosphere for families and those seeking a luxurious lifestyle. Each Garden Home also comes with its own private pool and garden.

An example of a particularly impressive Garden Home is Villa Opus – currently on the market for Dh56 million ($15.2 million).

Highlights of this five-bedroom (all en-suite) mansion include Louis Vuitton furnishings, Bugatti cutlery, Baccarat crystal glasses, natural travertine and arabescato stone throughout, a showroom-style car garage, a huge barbecue and pool area, two kitchens with top-of-the-range appliances, a bar, Q Led TVs and a Sonos audio system throughout, an outdoor infinity pool with swim-up bar and private beach area.

“Villa Opus is one of the finest examples on the market to purchase today and shows that the premium nature of Palm Jumeirah properties means there is an unstoppable market demand for luxury homes in this exclusive area,” said Matthew Solomon, Palm Jumeirah Sales Manager at haus & haus.

Indeed, Palm Jumeirah was the most popular location for prime sales in Dubai last year, accounting for 38.5% of all homes that sold for more than $10 million and 39.2% for properties valued at more than $25 million, according to an industry report.

And there are plans in the pipeline to develop the iconic manmade island further.

Starting from 2024, there's a clear shift towards future planning with substantial upcoming units scheduled for 2025 to 2026, indicating a renewed focus on development after a period of lower completion rates. This suggests a strategic response to potentially increasing demand.

About haus & haus Real Estate Group

haus & haus was founded in 2013 by UK friends and property experts James Perry, Luke Remington, and Simon Baker. With a purpose to unlock opportunities for clients on their Dubai real estate journey, haus & haus focuses on delivering outstanding service and support built on trust, accountability and a strong sense of community.

With over 10 years of experience in Dubai's property industry, the team has grown into a trusted and recommended real estate group of 300+ experts in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, Property Investments, and more.

A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is also featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its agents.

