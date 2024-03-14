OPPO continues to invest in AI research and development to provide latest technology advancements to its products

Dubai, UAE: OPPO, a global leader in smartphone innovation, has today released the "Oppo AI Smartphone White Paper," an in-depth exploration of the future of AI smartphones. This comprehensive document delves into the drivers and characteristics of AI smartphones, providing an insightful industry outlook, forecasting a significant surge in next-gen AI smartphone sales.

The era of AI smartphones is fueled by various factors, including the widespread integration of AI across industries and the growing demand for simplified user experiences on mobile devices. As user expectations evolve and technological advancements continue to accelerate, the mobile-device industry is presented with unprecedented growth opportunities.

AI smartphones exhibit several key characteristics, including an open ecosystem of user-generated services, context-aware personalized AI operating systems, and device hardware optimized for generative AI. These features are poised to revolutionize user-device interactions and provide access to highly personalized services.

According to IDC forecasts, the AI smartphone market is set for exponential growth, with 170 million next-gen AI smartphones projected to ship in 2024, constituting nearly 15% of the total smartphone market. Notably, in the Chinese market alone, the share of next-gen AI smartphones is expected to surpass 50% by 2027, totaling 150 million units.

The benefits of AI smartphones are vast, ranging from intuitive interaction and context-aware intelligence to personal companionship, and enhanced security. These devices are set transform content creation, boost productivity, and provide personalized experiences for users worldwide.

The AI smartphone ecosystem will play a pivotal role in driving industry transformation, with flagship phones leading the charge. Generative AI will usher in a wave of innovative applications, propelling AI smartphone sales and offering enhanced utility compared to existing apps.

Key technological aspects of next-gen AI smartphones include on-device heterogeneous computing resources, personalized training capabilities, and upgraded storage, displays, and cameras. These advancements will result in hardware enhancements and potentially higher costs for consumers.

Industry collaboration and development are crucial for the success of AI smartphones. Smart device manufacturers must prioritize the creation of platforms that foster openness in the AI services ecosystem, setting standards, and eliminating barriers to entry for developers.

“The 'Oppo AI Smartphone White Paper' truly embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation and our expansive vision for the future of smartphone technology," Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA at OPPO, passionately stated. "It serves as a significant contribution to the industry, offering a compelling roadmap that charts the course for the evolution of AI smartphones, setting new standards and pushing boundaries. For our part, OPPO will continue to invest in this space to provide our customers with the latest advancements in AI in our upcoming devices."

For more information and to access the full white paper, please visit https://www.oppo.com/content/dam/oppo/common/mkt/footer/OPPO-AI-white-paper-EN.pdf

About OPPO MEA

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008. With a presence in over 60 countries and a dedicated team of 40,000 employees, OPPO strives to enhance lives worldwide.

In 2015, OPPO entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and is now established in more than 13 markets. OPPO adjusted its product line in the MEA region in past few years, launching flagship series like the OPPO Find N3 and introducing the OPPO Reno Series. The company plans to further refine its local product line, offering consumers in the region more premium options.