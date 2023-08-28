In the realm of educational ambitions, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) stand as monumental gateways to some of the most esteemed educational institutions in India and abroad. These standardised tests have garnered recognition for their formidable difficulty levels and for offering entry into top-tier undergraduate programmes in the fields of engineering and medicine, respectively.

With more than 80 Indian curriculum schools in the UAE, and Dubai home to some 32 of them, an increasing number of students are keen to take on these daunting challenges. In 2023, a total of 1,687 candidates from UAE-based schools appeared for NEET exams, contributing to the overall count of 2,038,596 candidates worldwide.

The JEE exams are often enlisted as one of the toughest exams in the world and are conducted on two levels: JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. Based on the results of JEE Mains, candidates are eligible to take the advanced level exams, which will enable their admission into any of the 23 high-ranking Indian Institutes of Technology. Enthusiastic students looking to qualify for admission in a university of their choice often resort to enrolling in specialised coaching classes to better prepare for the exams.

An interesting trend has emerged in the UAE that shows an increase in qualifying female candidates compared to their male counterparts. This year, among the many qualifying students from the GCC, two students stood out for their spectacular achievements. Anushka Ganesh Bharaswadkar, an aspiring doctor hailing from Bahrain, qualified the NEET exams with a resounding 99.98th percentile, while Ikrima Badr, an aspiring engineer, qualified with flying colours scoring a 99.79th percentile in JEE Mains.

“I grew up watching both my parents pursue successful careers as doctors and that ignited my passion for science and medicine,” said Anushka. “I am particularly looking to train as either a gynaecologist or a cardiac surgeon. I am incredibly humbled and credit my teachers for their motivation and commitment to ensuring we stay focused on our goals. In Grade 11, I joined Allen Overseas to strengthen my preparation and the study materials, dedicated workshops, and peer support are certainly a big reason for my successful results.”

Driven by his love for physics, Ikrima Badr Shamim Ahmed hailing from Saudi Arabia, secured admission at IIT Kanpur, based on his JEE Advanced where he received CRL rank 2327 and GEN-EWS Rank 232. “I love gaining in-depth knowledge about microcircuitry and robotics,” he said. “Not only do I want to excel in theoretical foundations, but I also want to contribute to research and innovation in my field. My goal is to contribute to the development of innovative technologies that improve lives, promote sustainable practices, and shape the future of our interconnected world.”

Ikrima attributes his success to the mentorship and training he received at Allen Overseas, adding: “These exams are not easy, but the teachers equip all students with ways to solve multi-concept problems and enable collaboration among classmates.”

Another student of Allen Overseas, Asna Shafeeqa, also hailing from Saudi Arabia performed extraordinarily in both NEET and JEE in this year. She secured 99.81 percentile in NEET and in JEE Main 2023, she secured 97.93th percentile and in JEE Advanced she secured CRL rank 7884 and OBC-NCL Rank 1741. Based on her impressive ranks, she received acceptance letter from two prominent colleges, Aerospace Engineering branch in IIT Madras and MBBS seat in Madras Medical College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and she chose the MBBS seat.

In the pursuit of academic excellence, JEE and NEET have proven to be pivotal avenues for students seeking entry into renowned educational institutions. These entrance exams have captured the ambitions of countless students, including Anushka and Ikrima, whose outstanding achievements serve as testament to their dedication and potential. Their dreams of making a difference in medicine and electrical engineering have been kindled, reflecting the immense impact of quality mentorship and preparation from institutions such as Allen Overseas.

As the NEET UG exams witness a surge in qualified female candidates – with over 1.6 lakh more female candidates qualifying – these remarkable success stories continue to inspire and shape the future of young minds. Embracing the challenges with unwavering determination, these students exemplify the spirit of perseverance that propels them towards a bright future, contributing to a world where innovation, knowledge, and progress are celebrated. Their journey serves as a beacon of hope, paving the way for future generations to embark on their own extraordinary paths towards success in the ever-evolving landscape of education and beyond.