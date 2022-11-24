Saudi Arabia: Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies digital orders for more than 32,000 locations across 40 markets, announced the results of a new research in partnership with Qoot, the Kingdom’s Café and Restaurant Association, which revealed that 45% of the restaurants manage 2 to 3 brands from the same location. 78% are intending to manage more brands from existing outlets in the near future.

The research revealed that more than 80% of the restaurants depend on online ordering or delivery to generate sales, with 30% of the restaurants generating more than 50% of their revenues from delivery.

Given that 50% of restaurants identified themselves as tech savvy when it comes to F&B technology and a whopping 78% are intending to manage more brands from their existing outlets, Deliverect’s Marketplace can pave the road for the latter to add more brands to their restaurants.

Naji Haddad, General Manager for MENA at Deliverect said: “According to JLL, The Food and Beverage (F&B) industry in KSA is the largest in the Middle East and is valued at USD 45 billion. With this great value, comes bigger responsibility on restaurant owners to manage their profits amidst the rise of competition. The rise of dark kitchens in the kingdom has also opened doors of opportunity to its owners. However, without the right technology to manage stocks and seamlessly streamline operations, ensuring a pleasant customer experience can be challenging.”

Prince Waleed Bin Nasser AL Saud, CEO of Mukatafa, an advocacy consultation agency said: “Qoot was established in 2019 with the objective of representing Saudi Arabia’s F&B sector in the business and legislative ecosystems. With Vision 2030 in mind, this joint research only shows the immense potential and growth opportunities in the F&B sector of Saudi Arabia. We aim to lead the sector towards economic prosperity, while encouraging private sector engagement towards the development of the quality of life and business practices in the Kingdom.”

The survey results were reported during Deliverect’s participation in Horeca Riyadh, the biggest annual hospitality exhibition, as an exhibitor where it will use the insight collected from its survey to empower the F&B industry in KSA and further help it thrive. The exhibition, which started on the 22nd of November, lasted for three days at Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Center.

