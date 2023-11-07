The reports focus on topics representing the UAE’s key national priority sectors including Space; Health and Well-Being; Mobility and Logistics; as well as Food and Water Security. They analyze how sectors can embrace advanced technologies and benefit from AI.

Abu Dhabi: The National Experts Program (NEP) today launched 13 reports written by its 30 participants, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and the importance of embracing its technologies to help address challenges and accelerate growth in the UAE’s key national sectors.

The in-depth reports focus on how emerging AI technologies could disrupt and propel sectors that are strategically important to the UAE’s development, with NEP 3.0 participants analyzing ways in which their respective sectors can leverage the technologies effectively. The participants gained an understanding of AI as part of NEP’s ‘AI Journey’ through engaging workshops and sessions.

Abu Dhabi’s dedicated AI university, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) helped equip the participants with crucial AI knowledge including organizing a two-day visit to the institution where they saw the applications and innovations of AI.

The reports explore topics aligned with key economic sectors that are of strategic importance to the UAE. These are: Economic Development; Health and Well-Being; Policy and Government Services; Community Development and Social Services; Mobility and Logistics; Education; Tourism and Hospitality; Culture; Food and Water Security; and Advanced Sciences and Research.

Among the topics examined in the reports are: the applications of AI in wildlife ecology, including marine research and conservation; the role that AI can play in changing the dynamics of the space sector to tackle national and international challenges; and how AI can empower microgrids and reinvent electricity markets.

The reports come at a time in which the UAE is accelerating its efforts in adopting advanced technologies with government entities using AI in vital sectors and keeping in line with digital advancements. It is also projected that AI could contribute $320 billion to the Middle East economy in 2030.

His Excellency Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, Director of the National Experts Program, said: “At a time where AI is already transforming every industry and is developing rapidly, it is imperative to be one step ahead and understand the impact these advanced technologies can have on our future and how they can affect the way we work or live.”

“Therefore, the NEP 3.0 curriculum was carefully planned to include AI as part of the learning journey where the country’s future leaders had the opportunity to enhance their understanding and learn from experts throughout the program.

“By applying their own learnings to their AI reports, these papers reflect great insight on a wide range of vital areas such as space, transport, and health, exploring the meaningful role that AI can play on these sectors.

“As the UAE continues its efforts to build and advance its knowledge-based economy, these AI reports not only give a new perspective from the leaders of tomorrow but their expertise offers a fresh approach of how day-to-day operations can be enhanced in the various sectors.”

Since being established in 2019, NEP has helped develop 61 Emirati specialists across 43 sectors enhance their knowledge, enrich their leadership skills, and contribute to strategic projects of national importance.

The full reports are available in English on the official website of the National Experts Program [https://uaenep.ae/en/ai-reports].

About the National Experts Program

Developed under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the National Experts Program is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors.

NEP fosters the development of sector leaders and technical experts who will help shape the country’s future. The program cultivates a pool of UAE-based professionals recognized as outstanding performers in their field and equips them to have a transformative impact on key social and economic sectors carefully aligned with the country’s national priorities. Participants will enhance their expertise, professional skills, and leadership ability by mastering five key mindsets for lifelong learning.

