Over four-in-five (81%) of those planning multiple breaks have the confidence in their financial planning to fund what appears to be a growing global trend.

Globally and in the UAE, Gen Z and Millennials are leading the charge in planning multiple intentional pauses in their careers to focus on family, career growth and personal passions.

Retirement is shifting from being a one-time milestone to a dynamic, modular journey – one that individuals in the UAE are embracing. HSBC’s Quality of Life: Affluent Investor Snapshot survey found that, of the people planning multiple ‘mini retirements’, UAE respondents’ confidence in financial planning to support themselves exceeds the global average (81% vs 74%). Of those planning ‘mini retirements’, 73% of UAE respondents plan two or more breaks to realign, reflect and pursue renewed goals.

The key motivations behind this new trend in the UAE include spending quality time with family (31%), starting a business or entrepreneurial project (27%), and living an international lifestyle (27%). while the main challenges were anxiety about re-entering the job market (34%), family obligations (33%), and healthcare benefit concerns (33%).

Of the UAE respondents who plan to take a mini retirement, most plan to fund their breaks through personal savings (40%), investment returns (39%), and rental income (37%).

Commenting on the UAE findings, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB), Middle East, North Africa & Türkiye, Dinesh Sharma, said: “It is interesting to see how attitudes towards retirement are evolving in the UAE. The increasing confidence people demonstrate in considering and planning for multi retirements – and their appetite for multiple, intentional career breaks – demonstrates a more dynamic and rewarding vision of what retirement can be.

“In welcoming the diversity of ages and aspirations of the people who plan to look so far ahead, we can see the need for wealth planning in order to make sure each chapter of people’s lives are comfortable and enriching – no matter when career breaks occur.”

Generational differences emerge

UAE Gen Z and Millennials are leading the charge in planning multiple intentional pauses in their careers to focus on family, career growth, and personal passions, with Gen Z aspiring to take the most mini retirements compared to their older counterparts.

Of those who plan to take more than one, the UAE’s average number of mini retirements per lifetime is 3.2, the highest among all surveyed markets. This new work-retire-realign-repeat model can follow a six-year cycle, with 51% of UAE respondents planning to take between two and three mini retirements during their lifetime – and a further 22% planning more than three with a preferred interval between breaks of approximately 6 years.

Of the UAE respondents planning ‘mini retirement’, 82% say it will positively impact their overall quality of life, notably higher than the global average of 74%.

“The data shows multi retirements are not a generational fad or a more traditional ‘career break,’” says Dr Cora Pettipas, Financial Planner and Retirement Specialist, HSBC. “Multi retirements are a mindset shift, with some individuals increasingly taking time out to focus on living their wealth, not just accumulating it.

“They are creating space for it now – with careful planning to ensure they can fund multiple pauses over the course of their lives. They aren’t viewing it as stopping work or their careers, rather, taking new directions that feel more aligned to their values and needs of their families.” HSBC’s global network, suite of resources and partnerships equip customers with the tools to plan and budget for their retirement.

Dr Cora Pettipas shares six prompts to start living retirement aspirations today, or in the near future

“To support people take control of their multi retirement planning, here are my six prompts:”

What would you do with your planned break to make it truly meaningful?

Identify what you want to achieve and define the goals you would need to meet to make it happen.

If you could move anywhere without constraints to realise your goals where would you go, and when?

Immersing yourself in a new place and culture can be life changing.

What can you make part of your day, now, to realise your aspirations?

Build a daily routine where you prioritise making progress on your goals, and time for your passions.

What’s powering your next chapter – a side hustle, a bold idea, or the freedom you’ve been seeking?

Create a sensible budget strategy that aligns with your goals and consider how you’ll address your next step with confidence and clarity.

What would it mean to spend more quality time - not just your spare time - with the people you love?

Reflect on the relationships you would like to deepen. The impact on your quality of life could be profound.

Fast forward six years. What small step will your future self be thankful you started today?

Whether it’s big or small, implement the steps to start living your best life today.

About the survey

The Affluent Investor Snapshot 2025, a global Quality of Life special report by HSBC, delves into the investment portfolios, behaviours, and priorities of affluent individuals worldwide. Conducted across 12 markets, the research captures insights from 10,797 affluent investors aged 21 to 69, with 697 from the UAE. All respondents held investable assets ranging from USD 100k to USD 2M.



HSBC launched the inaugural edition of the Quality of Life report in 2023 to explore the concept of a good Quality of Life across different generation of affluent individuals and investigate the relationship between physical and mental wellness, and financial fitness.

The study was conducted by Ipsos Asia Limited. Data sheets are available upon request.

