Over 100 types of arthritis, osteoarthritis is the most common of all

30% of patients undergoing total knee replacement will do better with smaller partial knee surgery, says an orthopaedic surgeon at RAK Hospital

Osteoarthritis of the knee will affect at least half of the people in their lifetime and is the main reason people need knee replacements in some patients who do not respond to non-operative treatment

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: In about one-third of the knees needing replacement, the damage is confined to just one part of the knee. Partial or Half Knee replacement surgery replaces this damaged part while keeping all normal structures in place and preserving the ligaments. This gives a virtually normal function following surgery and a distinct advantage over total knee replacement.

Taking about Osteoarthritis and why Mobile partial knee replacement should be preferred over the total knee, Dr. Yash Gulati, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at RAK Hospital says, “Even though there are over 100 types of arthritis, osteoarthritis is the most common of all. Worldwide and in UAE, knee issues are on the rise and it is estimated that osteoarthritis of the knee will affect at least half of the people in their lifetime and is the main reason people need knee replacements in some of them who do not respond to non-operative treatment.

So, what can be done to resume normal range of motion and activity with minimal trauma?

The knee joint is made up of three compartments: one inner, one outer and one with the kneecap. Quite often, especially in the population of the subcontinent, it is only the inner compartment which gets affected and the other two compartments are normal (Medial Arthritis). In such cases, patients will benefit immensely from partial knee surgery. However, traditionally total knee replacement is offered to patients which can be avoided."

Explaining further, Dr. Gulati states, “Fact of the matter is that about 30% of cases where total knee replacement is done, the patient will benefit much more by change of just one compartment. So, why change all three compartments when only one is involved? It is important to identify before surgery whether it is predominantly one compartment involvement or other compartments are also involved. There are special x-ray views recommended to determine that. Once it is established that only one compartment is involved, then, it is logical to change only that part or compartment. This is done with modern minimally invasive instruments through a much smaller incision. Only a small portion of the joint is touched and other parts are left alone and that is why the recovery rate is very fast and problems, pain or complications after this surgery are also much less and the success rate is very high.”

“Outcome of Mobile - bearing partial knee arthroplasty is excellent and very quick. Patients have a normal gait, they can sit cross-legged and do light sports as well. Moreover, there is no need to do an MRI scan to determine which patient is suitable for this surgery and only x-rays will be sufficient to take a decision. Additionally, with mobile partial knee arthroplasty age and weight of the patient is no bar”, added Dr. Gulati.

Elaborating on the concept’s increasing admiration Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director at RAK Hospital says, “In recent times, the concept of Mobile - bearing partial knee replacement has gained a lot of popularity in the Western world as the procedure is less invasive offering quick recovery and quick natural knee motion; keeping the healthy bone and ligaments intact. For instance in the United Kingdom, now of all Knee replacement cases, about 25% cases are the ones in which only one compartment is changed. However, in this part of the world, even though orthopaedic surgeons have started to recognize this but the gap is much larger and a lot of awareness is still required. And, as an institution specializing in orthopaedic care, this is something we want people to understand and recognize.”

It must be remembered that this surgery is offered only in those cases where non-operative treatment has failed and only one compartment is involved. Even today if all three compartments are involved, then , total knee replacement is the operation of choice and gives brilliant results but in one compartment involvement especially Medial Arthritis, “Partial Knee replacement “is a wonderful answer. On the other hand, studies indicate that seeking early medical intervention for knee problems can help the patients maintain their joint health without undergoing surgery.

