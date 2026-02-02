Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture has announced the findings of its landmark national study titled “Rooted in Resilience: How Culture Shapes Climate Resilience in the UAE”, co-commissioned with the British Council. The study was unveiled during the Ministry’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), at a high-level roundtable discussion held in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and attended by key stakeholders from the culture and climate sectors.

The Ministry of Culture was represented by H.E. Shatha Al Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary for the National Identity and Arts Sector. Her Excellency noted that culture has long been overlooked in climate action, despite its vast, untapped potential to drive transformative change.

“In the UAE, a country rooted in rich traditions and home to a rapidly evolving creative sector - and through the strong collaboration established between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Climate Change, the question is no longer whether culture is relevant to climate action, but how it can be systematically integrated into our national climate strategies. This includes mitigation, adaptation, resilience-building, and addressing non-economic loss and damage,” H.E. Al Mulla said.

H.E. added, “Culture-based climate action is the proud legacy of COP28. The UAE-led COP28 marked a significant milestone with the recognition of cultural heritage as a key indicator of the Global Goal for Adaptation (GGA). The year 2023 also marked the founding of Group of Friends for Culture-Based Climate Action, an informal coalition co-led by UAE and Brazil, dedicated to advancing the integration of culture into international climate policies under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Against this backdrop, this study represents a critical step toward developing frameworks that not only support the UAE’s Long-Term Net Zero by 2050 ambitions but also embed cultural considerations within Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).”

The baseline study marks the first national assessment of the cultural sector’s contribution to climate change mitigation and adaptation in the UAE. It highlights a vital and innovative cultural landscape in the UAE, where cultural and cultural heritage institutions are already leading initiatives that demonstrate the cultural sector’s capacity to contribute effectively in the transition towards a more sustainable future. At the same time, it underscores the need for greater coordination, capacity-building, and policy alignment to unlock culture’s full potential in climate action.

Key Findings of the Study Include:

Culture based climate action is present but uncoordinated:

While 76% per cent of respondents reported engaging in climate-related work, only 20 per cent have a clear internal definition of what this work entails, or the skills required to deliver it effectively.

Traditional knowledge is under threat:

Heritage-based practices such as falaj systems, vernacular architecture are disappearing due to urbanisation and loss of ancestral knowledge.

Policy engagement is high-level but siloed:

The culture sector is mentioned in NDC 3.0 and Net Zero frameworks, but implementation mandates and cross-ministerial coordination mechanisms remain limited.

Capacity, inclusion, and metrics are weak:

Only 31 per cent of institutions track Culture Based Climate Action outcomes beyond basic participation metrics, while youth, migrants, and community-based practitioners are underrepresented.

Cultural sector can drive behavioural change:

Festivals, exhibitions, theatre, and music initiatives together with their public education programs show strong potential for teaching sustainability through examples that resonate.

The Ministry of Culture’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week comes as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and other relevant national entities and invite stakeholders across other sectors.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a leading global platform that brings together government leaders, private sector experts, and change makers to accelerate climate action and translate ambition into practical solutions.

