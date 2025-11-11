With the UK Budget on the horizon and sterling remaining competitive, overseas investors are increasingly looking to the UK’s resilient residential market for long-term, stable returns. ArcInvest is visiting Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi (26-27 November) hosting private investor meetings and investor networking events as part of a two-week tour of the Middle East and Asia where they will showcase exclusive investment opportunities across the UK’s top university cities; cities where demand for quality residential housing continues to exceed supply.

Against a backdrop of steady capital growth and robust rental yields, UK residential property continues to outperform many global markets. Overseas investment in UK real estate has surged in recent years, with buyers from Asia and the Middle East accounting for more than 90% of all transactions through ArcInvest in 2025.

Average house prices are forecast to rise by up to 20% by 2028, and major cities such as Edinburgh, Manchester, and Glasgow remain strongholds for rental performance - factors that continue to attract Middle Eastern investors seeking tangible, inflation-hedged assets.

Founded in Scotland’s financial capital Edinburgh by directors - Anna Renton, Michelle Gill, and Samantha Curran who collectively bring over 50 years’ property and investment experience – ArcInvest has guided clients in investing more than £250 million in UK property. The company specialises in sourcing, acquiring, refurbishing, and managing traditional Georgian and Victorian properties in prime university locations across the UK. And, offers a fully managed investment service from acquisition and structuring to refurbishment and long-term letting, specifically designed to simplify cross-border investment.

Samantha Curran, Co-Founder of ArcInvest, commented:

“We’re delighted to be returning to the Middle East and Far East to connect with both existing and new investors. There remains a strong appetite in these regions for UK residential property, particularly in established university cities where the fundamentals of limited supply, consistent rental demand, and long-term capital growth continue to deliver exceptional results. Our overseas clients value both the stability and heritage of these properties, as well as our end-to-end service that makes investment in the UK seamless.”

ArcInvest’s November roadshow schedule is as follows:

Dubai/Abu Dhabi – 26–27 November

Singapore – 23–25 November

Hong Kong – 19–21 November

Riyadh, KSA – Monday 17 November

About ArcInvest Property Ltd

Founded in Scotland’s financial capital Edinburgh, ArcInvest provides a comprehensive investment solution covering acquisition, lending and structuring, refurbishment, and long-term management. The firm’s expertise lies in identifying traditional, high-quality properties in sought-after locations, delivering steady returns and long-term capital appreciation.

